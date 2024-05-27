EFF criticises Ramaphosa ‘My Fellow South Africans’ address: SABC in political squabbles

The SABC has become a political football as election day gets closer.

The EFF has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of using the SABC to the benefit of the ANC. Picture: Michel Bega

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of using the SABC to boost the ANC election campaign at the last minute.

EFF slams Ramaphosa

In a statement, EFF election spokesperson Sixolise Gcilitshe said Ramaphosa abused his power as state president by promoting the ANC during his live address to the nation on Sunday night.

In the address Ramaphosa highlighted the achievements of the government over the past 30 years, underscoring the achievements of his term as president and of the government.

But political parties such as the EFF said the address was a political stunt aimed at promoting the ANC.

“This unscheduled address is a blatant misuse of presidential powers and state resources, aimed at furthering the interests of the ANC rather than serving the South African public,” she said.

Gcilitshe said the broadcast was a clear indication that the ANC was not at its strongest and could also be concerned about its numbers on voting day.

“It is clear that there is fear within the ANC ranks of an imminent loss and they are resorting to desperate measures to cling to power, by exploiting access to public resources,” she said.

According to the EFF, there were a number of challenges that the ANC government has not overcome including dealing with allegations of state capture and implementing the Zondo Commission report on state capture.

“What is undeniable is the unethical and undemocratic nature of using a public platform meant to serve all South Africans to campaign for the ANC,” Gcilitshe said.

Gcilitshe said Ramaphosa’s actions were a threat to democracy and the integrity of the SABC and government.

“The EFF calls on all South Africans to recognise this abuse of power for what it is and to vote for a party that respects democratic principles and will govern for the benefit of all, not just the few. Furthermore, we demand an immediate investigation into this misuse of the state broadcaster and call for measures to ensure such unethical practices are not repeated in the future,” said Gcilitshe.

In a response to allegations of abuse of power by the president, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa had merely used his address to wish the nation well and reflected over the past 30 years of democracy.