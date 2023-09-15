EFF ‘humbled’ by King Dalinyebo’s support for Malema in firearm case

The King was at the court rallying behind Malema, whom he called his president.

EFF says it is “humbled” by the support shown by AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, to party leader Julius Malema regarding his firearm trial case.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, returned to the dock in the East London Magistrate’s Court for the continuation of their trial this week.

“We are humbled by the King’s unflinching support in the midst of persecution of the leader of the economic emancipation movement,” said the party.

He is innocent

The King slammed the firearm discharge case against Malema describing it as apartheid-style “persecution”.

He said Malema was innocent.

“I’m here to support my president,” he told media outside court.

Malema is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space, and reckless endangerment to a person or property. Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

Malema and Snyman’s defence team said it would make an application to dismiss the charges against their clients due to lack of evidence.

This application is set to be heard on Wednesday next week.

Malema lashing out

Meanwhile, The EFF leader lashed out at Magistrate Twanet Olivier for allegedly being late.

“She’s not above the law. She has a duty to respect us. This is unacceptable. We have two hours today. If anything, we should have started on time,” said Malema.

“This is absolute rubbish we must never stand for. If it means prison then let it be prison, but no one must disrespect us like that. No magistrate, no prosecutor must disrespect us and we keep quiet.

“She has never been early to any court. She says come at 12, we come at 12, she’s never here. We must not talk because we are scared to go to jail? It can’t be. We are being disrespected. We have rights and our rights have to be respected.”

However, Olivier denied being late, saying she requested to meet with the legal representatives before the court session started.