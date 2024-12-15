Top 10 stories of the day: Malema closes EFF NPA | Matric results saga | Gauteng Health MEC under fire

Here's your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, an analyst has raised concerns about the state of freedom of thought and expression within the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), while the Department of Basic Education will legally challenge the publication of matric results in newspapers.

Furthermore, calls are mounting for Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to be dismissed.

News Today: 14 December 2024

‘Malema has created a militant style of leadership in the EFF’

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU), says he is concerned about internal democracy in the EFF.

Julius Malema and his slate were elected unopposed at the party’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) on Saturday.

Continue reading here

Basic Education launches court bid over publication of matric results in newspapers

Pupils sit for their English Paper 1 for their matric final exam at Tygerberg High School on 30 October 2023 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The Department of Basic Education has lodged an application to set aside the enforcement notice issued by the Information Regulator (IR) regarding the publication of matric results in newspapers.

Last month, the IR issued an enforcement notice to the DBE over what it described as noncompliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI Act).

Continue reading here

Calls for Gauteng Health MEC to be fired as department forfeits R250m for cancer treatment

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko speaks to the media, 20 July 2023, outside the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Gauteng and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to be fired after the department forfeited R250 million meant for cancer treatments.

This information came to light in the case brought by Section27, Cancer Alliance and Treatment Action Campaign against the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) concerning the R784 million allocation by Treasury for a three-year period to cut the backlog of 3,000 patients requiring radiation treatment.

Continue reading here

SIU dismisses claims it’s conducting audit of marriage certificates of foreigners

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has dismissed a social media post claiming that it is conducting a nationwide audit of the Department of Home Affairs, covering all asylum, refugee, work, business, study, permanent resident permits and marriage certificates for all foreigners from 2004 to 2024.

“This claim is incorrect,” said the SIU on Sunday.

Continue reading here

Sweltering heat and dry taps: 86-hour water outage nears end

After almost three days of water cuts, Rand Water has finally completed maintenance work on the Zwartkopjes pump station and as of Sunday morning, its pumping is at 100%, according to Joburg Water.

Joburg Water cut supply this weekend to conduct maintenance work in Zwartkoppies and Eikenhof pump stations in a planned 86-hour shortage.

Continue reading here

Here are five more stories of the day:

