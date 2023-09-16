News today: Postbank conflict, Malema’s trial, police brutality, protests, and more

News today includes disgruntled Diepsloot residents marching to the police station to protest against the surge in crime.

Meanwhile, Minister Gungubele wants ex-Postbank directors criminally charged, and Julius Malema pushes for charges against him and his bodyguard to be dropped.

News Today: 16 September

In today’s weather update, coastal areas face severe warnings for hazardous winds, waves, and potential flooding – full weather forecast here.

Also, Eskom will ease load shedding over the weekend – here’s your schedule for the days ahead.

‘Diepsloot a shooting range’

Diepsloot residents have once again taken to the streets in protest against crime in the area.

This after at least 11 people, including three family members, were reportedly killed in the township in the last two weeks.

Diepsloot residents outside the police station in the area on 14 September. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The disgruntled residents marched to the Diepsloot police station on Friday in the company of district police commissioner Max Masha, who received a memorandum of demands from the community.

Postbank: Criminal charges?

Five out of Postbank’s eight directors resigned, earlier this month citing “hostile” treatment by South Africa’s Communications Minister, Mondli Gungubele, as their reason for stepping down.

Postbank blamed failure to pay some grants on a “software system glitch”. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Now, Gungubele, has unleashed a barrage of accusations against them, suggesting they could be criminally charged.

The trigger for this disruption was software glitches during September payouts that deprived hundreds of thousands of vulnerable citizens of their crucial grants.

A VIEW OF THE WEEK:

How many Metro Police officers does it take to turn a traffic light? Six apparently.

A decision on oversight of Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has sparked debate. Picture: Screengrab of live briefing on the national state of disaster on electricity.

The city police had me chuckling this week when I came across a pic of them “saving the day” by turning a skew robot the right way.

The department said the light was tampered with to “confuse motorists” in the city centre and the officers took the initiative to reposition it.

Kensington police brutality

The recent incident in Kensington, Cape Town, has once again thrust the issue of police brutality into the spotlight.

Image: File/Pretoria Rekord

In a video that quickly went viral, an alleged drug dealer was seen being dragged by a police vehicle while handcuffed, sparking outrage and raising questions about the conduct of law enforcement officers.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has initiated an investigation into this disturbing incident, shedding light on a pervasive problem that requires urgent attention.

Malema pushes for charges to be dropped

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman are seeking to have the charges levelled against them in their firearm discharge case dropped due to a lack of evidence.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Malema and Snyman are on trial in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The EFF leader is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

