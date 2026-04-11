WATCH: KZN traffic authorities hunt reckless speedster after viral video

The driver has been urged to hand himself over to authorities.

KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is hunting for a motorist who was recorded speeding on the province’s roads. In a shocking video, the reckless driver and his friends are seen violating speed limits and driving dangerously.

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, urged the driver to hand himself over to RTI.

The KZN transport department posted the shocking video on its Facebook page.

Assistance

Duma also called on the public to assist.

“We request those who have information to contact us. By and large, we are encouraged by the condemnation of this reckless driver by our Facebook followers and general members of the public. This overwhelming support is the pillar that will bolster our efforts to end the daily carnage on our road networks,” Duma said.

Road safety

He added that drivers must act responsibly.

“Through the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation, we are removing irresponsible drivers such as this one, as they are a danger to unsuspecting innocent road users. Weekends should be the time for families to bond instead of funerals caused by reckless driving.

“We are not excluding illegal drag racing involving cars with modified engines. Such cars are a danger, as the steering and braking systems are left unaltered to handle the high speed. Certain roads in suburbs, townships, and other areas have been turned into hazardous zones with residents and innocent road users living in fear,” Duma said.

Easter stats

Although official Easter weekend road statistics are yet to be released by Transport Minister Barbra Creecy, Duma noted that KZN managed to reduce fatalities and accidents this past Easter and Passover weekend through the dedication and hard work of RTI and Operation Shanela.

“It is for these reasons that RTI and Operation Shanela will now take drastic measures to sustain a zero-tolerance and no-nonsense attitude. With the advent of social media, RTI will identify culprits and nab them very quickly to demonstrate that Alufakwa in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Therefore, passengers and members of the public are encouraged to share with us evidence of recklessness. RTI and Operation Shanela teams will act accordingly against anyone-be it truck drivers, taxi drivers, or any motorist-irrespective of their status in society,” Duma said.

He invited the public to use social media to support and augment the province’s efforts to promote road safety measures across all corners of KZN.