EFF’s extravagant jazz soiree with Ndlozi: Worth the price?

EFF's lavish jazz night featuring Ndlozi prompts reflection on ticket prices.

Would you spend up to R50 000 to watch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi perform at an EFF jazz night?

The fighters have sent tongues waggling on social media X (formerly Twitter) after it announced that it will be hosting an EFF Jazz Hour live concert on 11 April at the Soweto Theatre.

The set list includes Ndlozi, fellow EFF MP and music legend Ringo Madlingozi, actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya, former EFF MP Peter Keetse, Koketso Poho and Thandeka Mvuyane.

Funding our own revolution! Get your ticket to the first ever EFF Jazz Hour Live Concert taking place on 11 April, 2024 at Soweto Theatre. #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/eGrZQp1eqK April 5, 2024

Tickets going from R2k to R50k

Tickets are going for R50 000 for platinum seats, R20 000 for gold seats, R5 000 for silver seats, and R2 000 for bronze seats, much to the shock of some social media users.

“This concert is not for the poor fighters,” X user Yenza Okuhle (@inkingayodwa) posted.

“Who will pay 50k just to listen to you, mara? Money laundering at its best,” X user MK party member (@FederationAuto1) said.

Meanwhile, EFF supporters expressed excitement for the concert.

“Great lineup and the count down has begun. The EFF Jazz Hour Live Concert? We will be there. Funding The Revolution,” Neelo (@Dedication_N) posted.

‘Fund our own revolution’

The concert appears to be part of the EFF’s Funding Our Own Revolution campaign to raise funds.

In a video posted on social media, EFF leader Julius Malema said for the party to achieve victory on election day, 29 May, it was asking for support in the form of donations.

“We are asking you to donate all kinds of things that you can donate to the EFF. We are asking for cattle, we are asking for gold, we are asking for sheep, we are asking for chickens, and we are asking for canned food. Perishable and non-perishable food can be donated to the EFF because we believe our hard-working volunteers must be catered for,” Malema said.

He added that the party was coming to citizens for donations because they do not want to rely on any individual or fighters to finance their own revolution.

Funding Our Own Revolution pic.twitter.com/xa8klHyg85 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 5, 2024

Ndlozi, the musician?

The party previously hosted a jazz hour during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, where Ndlozi performed multiple songs.

If you’re not yet convinced about his singing prowess, here is a video of him performing ‘From Cape to Cairo’ at a Fort Hare University 16 June event in 2019.