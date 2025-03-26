Eight-hour outage for these Joburg areas this weekend

Power outage announced by City Power due to planned maintenance.

City Power Johannesburg has announced a planned outage on Sunday 30 March due to planned maintenance. The planned power interruption at Mondeor substation will be between 8am until 4pm.

Areas to be affected:

Alan Manor;

Kibler Park;

Meredale;

Meredale Ext. 2;

Meredale Ext. 26;

Meredale Ext. 4;

Meredale Ext. 9;

Mondeor;

Mondeor Ext.3;

Mondeor Ext.4;

Mondeor Ext.5;

Naturena;

Ridgeway Ext.4;

Ridgeway Ext.5;

Ridgeway Ext.8;

Suideroord;

Winchester Hills Ext.1; and

Winchester Hills Ext.1.

ALSO READ: City Power explains why the lights are off so often

Dealing with power outages

People are advised to turn off and unplug appliances and electronics during power outages. If you do not have a backup power source, it is wise to invest in one to help keep your business or household running. It is important to ensure that your essential electronics are fully charged prior to the outage. Remember to keep refrigerators closed to preserve food. Opening the fridge door allows the cold air to escape, causing perishable items to spoil faster.

Convoy of Hope encourages people to create an emergency kit for such cases. This would include essential items like flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, medications and water.

Fun with no power

Although having no power can be very stressful, it is important to try to keep a positive attitude. There are ample ways to have fun and keep your mind engaged during power outages. Activities such as board games, reading or storytelling can take your mind off the inconvenience. This is also good to help strengthen family bonds and ensure that time without electricity is more enjoyable.

City Power emphasised that the interruption is necessary for essential maintenance work on their network. This is part of their programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live”, City Power warned.