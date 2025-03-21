Top 10 stories of the day: Mashatile on land expropriation pressures | Malema’s fight for land | City Power manager charges

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has firmly asserted and reiterated that South Africa will not bow to international pressure when addressing historical land injustices.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that the party is going to fight for the return of land in South Africa whether US President Donald Trump “likes it or not”.

Furthermore, in its latest audit, City Power found that one of its managers had allegedly tampered with an electricity meter at his property.

News Today: 21 March 2025

Mashatile denies ‘external pressure’ on land expropriation while Malema calls Act a ‘scam’

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, left. EFF leader Julius Malema, right. Pictures: X and Neil McCartney

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed the new Expropriation Act as “nothing more than a legislative scam designed to mislead” people.

WATCH: EFF to fight for return of land whether Trump likes it or not – Malema

EFF Julius Malema was addressing supporters gathered at the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville to commemorate Human Rights Day on Friday. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that the party is going to fight for the return of land in South Africa whether US President Donald Trump “likes it or not”.

Malema was addressing supporters gathered at Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville to commemorate Human Rights Day on Friday.

City Power manager faces charges, disciplinary action for tampering with electricity meter

Picture: iStock

In its latest audit, City Power found that one of its managers had allegedly tampered with an electricity meter at his property.

City Power conducts regular audits, which involve random house visits and system monitoring, which flags accounts with irregular payments.

Will review of public sector doctors working in private hospitals lead to better healthcare or brain drain?

A general view of Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 19 January 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s proposal to review remunerative work outside the public service (RWOPS) could bring both benefits and challenges to the health sector, according to an expert.

Motsoaledi recently attributed the absence and lateness of healthcare workers — particularly doctors — to the alleged misuse of RWOPS.

VAT rate increase: Key considerations for businesses ahead of May 2025

Picture: iStock

The implementation of the 0.5% value-added tax (VAT) in May 2025 is set to come with new changes that businesses would need to be aware of.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a VAT increase during the March tabling of the 2025 Budget Speech, with another 0.5% set to be implemented in 2026.

Here are five more stories of the day:

