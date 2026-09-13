Eight, including two children, killed in N17 head-on collision

The cause is unknown at this point; however, reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out

At least eight people, including two children, were killed in a head‑on collision between a Toyota and a Volkswagen sedan in Mpumalanga.

The accident occurred on the N17 toll road near the Ermelo Toll Plaza in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fatalities

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the tragic accident happened at around 01:30am.

“The deceased include two minors and six adults. Seven of the victims were occupants in the VW sedan, while the eighth victim was the driver of the Toyota sedan, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.”

Moeti said no further injuries were recorded.

“The cause is unknown at this point; however, reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out. An investigation has already commenced.”

Plea

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has again urged motorists to exercise greater caution on the road.

“Motorists must obey the rules of the road and adjust their driving in line with prevailing weather and road conditions. Greater vigilance is a must, especially when visibility is affected,” Macie stated.

Macie also sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

KZN chaos

Last week, chaos erupted in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) when a bus carrying dozens of passengers overturned, leaving at least 35 people injured – some critically – and sparking a massive emergency response.

The accident occurred on the R56 just after Mkhuzane Primary School near Richmond, just before dawn on Monday.

Scores injured

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find “chaos.”

“They found that a bus had somehow left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its side. Multiple casualties were found, and a triage system was set up immediately. Multiple Ambulances were in attendance.

“Approximately thirty-five people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to critical, and once all of the injured had been stabilised on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the exact events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, the South African Police Service (Saps) were in attendance and will be investigating further.