WATCH: Another alleged illegal mining gunfight closes R539 in Schoemanskloof

Motorists traveling through Mpumalanga have been urged to divert via Elands Valley following gunfire along the R539.

A second gunfight in two days has broken out over the R539 in Schoemanskloof, Mpumalanga.

A fierce shootout allegedly between illegal mining groups in the area forced the temporary closure of the N4 Toll Road on Tuesday. As the scene cleared, an unidentified man, suspected to be an illegal miner, was found dead on a makeshift stretcher along the road on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, gunfire again pierced the air.

The R539 was again closed on Wednesday afternoon following renewed shooting between miners.

Various sources confirmed the closure, according to a Lowvelder Facebook post.

A video sent to the publication captures heavy gunfire echoing through the area.

Watch it here:

Motorists have been advised to avoid the route and use the Elands Valley route as an alternative.

They have also been urged to follow all diversion instructions and prioritise their safety.

Lowvelder reported that it would provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Tuesday’s shooting

Tuesday’s shooting affected traffic in both directions and caused major delays for motorists.

Speaking in an interview with video journalist Mweli Deejay Masilela, Danie du Buisson from Lowveld Farm Watch shed light on the ongoing conflict between illegal mining factions in the Mashoboto and Schoemanskloof areas.

He explained that illegal miners have been operating with high-calibre weapons, with fighting escalating as rival factions clash over territory.

According to Du Buisson, the land is managed by a Communal Property Association (CPA), but internal divisions within the CPA – some supporting illegal miners and others backing local farming – have further fuelled the instability.

He called for urgent, sustained government and military intervention, warning that temporary operations leave the area vulnerable to renewed violence once forces withdraw.

Watch the interview here:

Video credit: Mweli Deejay Masilela, with permission granted to Caxton Network News

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie condemned the first incident and said such road closures inconvenience road users, disrupt business, and create fear.

“Road closures are bad for business and bad for tourism. We cannot allow such barbaric acts to thrive. They tarnish the image of our province, discourage potential investors and instil fear in our communities,” said Macie.

Macie noted the discovery of a man’s body and said law enforcement must pursue those responsible.

The MEC commended the SA Police Service for ongoing operations against illegal mining, including Operation Vala Umgodi and Operation Shanela, but called for intensified action.

“We must vigorously pursue all those involved in illegal mining throughout the province. We must arrest not only the illegal miners on the ground but also the kingpins behind these operations, regardless of who they are. Our people deserve to live in peace,” he said.

Macie added that illegal mining is unlawful and has consequences, including environmental degradation, pollution, and threats to agriculture and food security.

He said those interested in mining must follow legal processes through the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The department said the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster is working through intelligence-driven operations to address illegal mining-related criminality.

Communities have been urged to report suspicious activity anonymously via the Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS app.