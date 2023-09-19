Crime

By Faizel Patel

19 Sep 2023

Just in: Police launch manhunt after five killed at KZN shopping centre

The shooting happened in the Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday.

Police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and fatally wounded five people at a shopping centre’s parking lot in the Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fire at the victims.

“Four victims were certified dead at the scene, whilst the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic. The suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a Blue VW Polo. The motive of the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App,” Netshiunda said.

This is a developing story

