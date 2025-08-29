Ekurhuleni commuters may face taxi disruptions amid Santaco discussions

Santaco argue they are being targeted for not having licences that the government is no longer issuing.

Commuters in Ekurhuleni are expected to face taxi disruptions on Friday amid growing tensions over the impoundment of minibus taxis, particularly the ten-seater vehicle.

The South African National Taxi Council (Sataco) in Gauteng, late on Thursday, assured the public that taxi operations across the province will continue as normal, with the exception of Ekurhuleni, where discussions remain ongoing.

Taxi services

Santaco officials argue they are being targeted for not having licences that the government is no longer issuing, forcing them to pay fines of up to R5 000 each time their vehicles are seized, crippling their business.

Services in Ekurhuleni were temporarily halted on Thursday, following concerns related to vehicle impoundments.

Protest

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to commuters who were left stranded and the anxiety created among the broader public due to reports of a possible province-wide shutdown,” Graham Fritz, Santaco Gauteng Secretary, said.

“We wish to make it clear that there will be no province-wide protest or suspension of services in Gauteng tomorrow [Friday]. Commuters across the province can continue to rely on normal taxi operations.”

Discussions

Fritz said discussions about operations in Ekurhuleni are ongoing.

“Regarding Ekurhuleni, the provincial and national leadership of the council is actively engaged in constructive dialogue aimed at resolving the outstanding matters.

“We are also in ongoing dialogue with both the Gauteng Provincial Government and the National Transport Ministry to ensure these issues are resolved speedily and amicably,” Fritz said.

Solution

Fritz added that they aim to find a sustainable solution “through negotiation.”

“Santaco Gauteng once again offers its sincerest apologies to commuters and reaffirms its dedication to ensuring the smooth and reliable flow of transport across the province.

“An update on taxi services in the Ekurhuleni region will be communicated as soon as a decision has been reached,” Fritz said.

