Traffic delays after residents shut down Tembisa over electricity tariff hike [VIDEO]

Motorists have been warned to brace for severe traffic delays in Ekurhuleni as residents of Tembisa embark on a strike.

Protestors have vowed to shut down the township on Monday in protest against the new electricity tariff hike introduced by the City of Ekurhuleni.

Protest

Residents started gathering at around midnight on Sunday. They have blocked roads with rocks, burning tires, and debris. Taxis are currently not operating in the area.

Notices of the protest were circulated on social media on Sunday.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said that the R21 might be severely impacted.

Fixed tariff

One disgruntled resident told the EMPD they want the fixed tariff hike scrapped.

“The imposed tariffs and the fixed charge that they are saying that they’re going to be touching our residents through deducting from their electricity kilowatt hours, we want all of that to be scrapped.

“We accepted the increase in charge per kilowatt that was approved by Nersa. Not these things are charged. They know very well that they didn’t follow the due process. They didn’t consult the Council, they didn’t consult the community, and this is not what Nersa told them to do. They’re implementing it themselves, knowing very much they’re not supposed to do that,” the resident claimed.

EMPD

EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphalele said that some routes have been affected, including Link Road, Sam Molele Drive, Brian Mazibuko Drive, George Nyanga Drive, RTJ Namane Drive, and Jabu Mdunge Drive, which are still barricaded with rocks, burning tyres and mobile toilets.

“No participants have been reported thus far. Both EMPD and Saps officers are on scene monitoring the situation.”

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area and use alternate routes on Monday.

