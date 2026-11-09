N12 reopened after Soweto residents shut down highway after election results

While the exact nature of the grievances remains unclear, the protest is understood to be linked to service delivery concerns.

Law enforcement authorities have begun restoring order after earlier protests in Diepkloof, with the N12 Freeway (Eastbound at Diepkloof Interchange) reopened and normal traffic flow resuming.

The protests came just a day after the IEC announced the election results on Sunday.

Protests

Thousands of commuters faced hours of delays on Monday after a service delivery protest by residents believed to be from the Diepkloof Hostel brought parts of Soweto’s road network to a standstill.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Gauteng Traffic Police and South African Police Service (Saps) Public Order Policing units remain deployed in the area to monitor the situation and prevent further disruptions.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officials are clearing debris from Chris Hani Road between Collinder Road and the N12 exit to allow vehicles to move safely.

“Motorists have been urged to remain cautious, as rocks, debris and other obstructions may still be present near the Diepkloof Hostel precinct,” Fihla said.

“While traffic conditions are improving, authorities have warned road users to expect temporary delays and to comply with all instructions from officers on the ground as normality returns.”

Road closure

Earlier, the protest forced the closure of the N12 East at the Diepkloof Interchange and key sections of Chris Hani Road.

Demonstrators barricaded roads with rocks, debris and burning tyres, causing major congestion across southern Johannesburg as authorities diverted traffic away from affected routes.

Fihla urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes while officers worked to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

The N12 East remained closed at the Diepkloof Interchange, while Chris Hani Road was shut in both directions between Collinder Road and the N12 exit. Vehicles travelling on the N1/N12 were being diverted onto the N1 North and Golden Highway, while traffic approaching along Chris Hani Road was redirected into Diepkloof at Collinder Road.

Fihla warned motorists to remain alert amid hazardous conditions on the affected roads.

“Drivers must exercise extreme caution and comply with instructions from traffic officers on scene. There are burning tyres, rocks and other debris on sections of the roadway, which pose a danger to motorists.”

Picture: JMPD

Alternate routes

The JMPD advised commuters to use the Golden Highway, Soweto Highway, Rand Show Road, Immink Drive and Ben Naudé Drive as alternative routes.

While the exact nature of the grievances remains unclear, the protest is understood to stem from service delivery concerns raised by hostel residents.

Authorities remain on the scene, with traffic disruptions expected to continue until the situation is resolved.