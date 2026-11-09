JUST IN: ‘Hilton Predator’ arrested

The Hilton Predator has been arrested after dozens of women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations. He is due in court today.

A KwaZulu-Natal man dubbed the Hilton Predator, accused of sexual misconduct involving dozens of women and underage girls, was arrested on Monday morning.

He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court later today.

Police confirmed the arrest of the man, whose name is known to The Citizen, following allegations spanning almost two decades, including claims of sexual offences involving minors.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson, who has been investigating the allegations, said the man’s alleged behaviour had escalated over the years, from sending unsolicited sexually explicit photographs to allegations of statutory rape and date rape.

“This man has run amok in the Hilton area for almost two decades,” Nathanson claims.

Teenager came forward and bust the predator

He credited a young woman, who was 15 at the time of an alleged sexual encounter with the suspect, with helping expose the allegations.

“If it were not for her bravery, he would likely have continued unchecked and with impunity. Who knows where this behaviour would have ended?” he said.

Nathanson said another 78 women had come forward since the story first broke.

The Citizen previously reported that dozens of women had come forward with allegations against the man, including claims of grooming, unsolicited explicit photographs, and sexual misconduct involving schoolgirls.

Earlier reports also revealed that a criminal complaint dating back to 2017 had been reopened, while investigators were examining fresh allegations under the Sexual Offences Act.

The charges the suspect will face in court have not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

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