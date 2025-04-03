Emfuleni sewerage disaster continues despite multiple contractors being paid millions

Two contractors were paid a combined R47 million with a further R155 million paid to fix sewer leaks in Emfuleni.

A road with running effluent in Sebokeng, Emfuleni in May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Contractors have been paid millions by the Emfuleni Local Municipality for sewer infrastructure that continues to spew human waste into the streets.

The information was shared by the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in a recent written response to a question posed by the DA.

Cogta’s response detailed the number of contractors hired over a five-year period. It also showed that contractors averaged R2.8 million per appointment.

R202 million to 71 contractors

The DA states that Emfuleni residents are fighting rivers of raw sewerage and have asked Cogta MEC Jacob Mamabolo to intervene.

Amplifying the administrative stench is the amount spent on sewer infrastructure and the number of contractors appointed to solve the issue.

Between 2019 and 2024, Emfuleni municipality spent R202.6 million on sewer-related services provided by 71 contractors.

Not all contractors benefitted equally, however, as two contractors were listed as having been paid R24 million and R23 million, respectively.

The DA’s constituency head for Emfuleni North, Kingsol Chabalala, said the provincial government is obliged to step in.

“Should the MEC fail to intervene, the DA will escalate the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission, since inadequate sanitation is a violation of human rights,” he stated.

Investigations pending

Other parties have sought to take on the Emfuleni challenge, with the EFF back in May laying criminal charges against Mayor Sipho Radebe for his alleged mismanagement of the municipality.

The municipality has taken steps to rectify its mismanagement, with the municipal manager recently instituting an anti-corruption investigation across multiple departments.

As of 26 March, 17 Emfuleni officials had been suspended, including a senior manager accused of selling fake permits to foreign spaza shop owners.

ActionSA has been promoting their ‘Spazas for locals’ campaign since the food poisoning incidents of 2024 that began the recent spaza shop registration drive.

“Through our MPLs, ActionSA has requested Cogta to urgently invoke of Section 139(5) of the constitution,” stated the party.

“[This], we believe will help improve service delivery and the municipality’s financial standing,” ActionSA concluded.

