Emfuleni’s R636 million betrayal: Critical infrastructure funds returned while residents suffer

According to MEC Mamabolo, Emfuleni was given R914 114 000.00 in the past five financial years but only spent R278 228 262.63.

The DA in Emfuleni says there is poor service delivery for residents. Picture: Emfuleni

Despite numerous service delivery challenges, the Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) has failed to spend a staggering R636 185 737.37 of its Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG).

The municipality is facing a financial crisis that has led to the collapse of infrastructure and overall service delivery.

The MIG is given to municipalities to address infrastructure challenges. However, Emfuleni has failed to spend the funds despite having poor water infrastructure, leading to the municipality losing large amounts of clean water.

The municipality also has problems with the sewage infrastructure, which has led to complaints about sewage running on the streets.

Over several years, the municipality has also received poor reviews from the Auditor-General.

Emfuleni’s unspent Municipal Infrastructure Grant

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Jacob Mamabolo, Emfuleni was given R914 114 000.00 in the past five financial years but only spent R278 228 262.63.

The municipality completed 12 of its targeted 19 infrastructure projects with the MIG in the period under review.

Mamabolo revealed this in a written reply to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

DA Emfuleni North constituency head Kingsol Chabalala said the municipality’s failure to spend the MIG funds is a missed opportunity.

“This represents a missed opportunity to tackle the significant infrastructural challenges facing this municipality,” said Chabalala.

“The money could have been used to complete unfinished projects, improve sewer lines, and repair roads riddled with potholes. Sadly, it has been returned, leaving the residents of Emfuleni to endure severe hardships.”

Lack of accountability

Chabalala said Emfuleni political heads should be held accountable for poor service delivery and failure to ensure that funds meant for service delivery projects are spent.

“Emfuleni residents deserve more than empty promises — they deserve a responsive, accountable government that prioritises their basic needs and manages public resources with transparency and integrity. The ongoing water outages, deteriorating infrastructure, and financial mismanagement have deprived residents of their dignity and right to basic services.”

He described Emfuleni as one of the worst municipalities in the province.

“There are issues of financial mismanagement in this municipality, and what is worrying is that there are projects that money has been spent on, but there is not a single brick laid,” he said.

Chabalala said the DA plans to save the suffering municipality when the 2026 local government elections take place.

“The DA’s comprehensive turnaround strategy will prioritise strict financial controls, merit-based appointments of qualified professionals, and performance targets to restore essential services. By implementing proven municipal management practices and building a competent team of public servants, we will transform Emfuleni into a municipality that delivers reliable services and creates opportunities for all its residents.”