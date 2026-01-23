‘Demon-possessed’ man gets life for murdering grandparents

Sibonelo Fakude killed his grandparents with a knife, claimed he was demon-possessed, and was sentenced to two life terms.

An Mpumalanga man, who claimed to be demon-possessed, has been sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment for the brutal murder of his grandparents.

The Mpumalanga High Court found Sibonelo Sibusiso Fakude, 33, guilty of murdering Linah Jabhile Malaza, 77, and Gerhardus Johannes Cloete, 72.

Fakude pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Fakude admitted murdering his grandparents

The murders happened on 31 December 2023 while the accused was living with his grandparents in Nhlazatshe, Elukwatini.

In the early hours of the morning, Fakude snuck into his grandparents’ bedroom armed with a knife. He stabbed them multiple times in the neck and other parts of their bodies.

“He left their lifeless bodies on the bed and proceeded to a nearby tuck shop, where he confessed to neighbours,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Nyuswa added that someone informed the police, who promptly arrested the accused.

Fakude explained in his plea that his actions were unlawful, intentional, and without any legal justification.

Demon-possession claim

“In mitigation of sentence, he testified that he had no motive for killing his grandparents, claiming that he was demon-possessed,” Nyuswa said.

State advocate Senzo Zindela argued in aggravation of sentence that Fakude had committed heinous crimes against old people who were defenceless. He requested the court to stick to the minimum sentence.

The state presented a photo album, and post-mortem reports confirmed that both victims died because of multiple penetrating stab wounds to the neck.

Judge Lindiwe Vukeya said during sentencing that often it appears as though life has become meaningless in South Africa.

She pointed out that Fakude had brutally murdered defenceless elderly people without any discernible motive.

Two life terms of imprisonment

Vukeya subsequently sentenced the accused to two life terms. The court also ruled that Fakude cannot possess a firearm and dismissed his application for leave to appeal.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to combating domestic violence and crimes against vulnerable persons and will continue to pursue justice with diligence and compassion,” Nyuswa said.

