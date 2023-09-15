Eskom to halt load shedding in Ulundi and Nkonjeni for Buthelezi’s funeral

The load shedding exemption has been granted until Saturday when Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be laid to rest.

Load shedding will be suspended in Ulundi for the funeral of Inkatha Freedom Party founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP

Embattled power utility Eskom has granted the Ulundi Local Municipality a brief reprieve from this week’s bout of escalated load shedding to accommodate the funeral service of the late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in the KwaZulu-Natal town on Saturday.

Ulundi municipal manager Sandile Khomo explained to IOL that the embattled power utility’s temporary suspension of load shedding resulted from a written request by the municipality.

Buthelezi funeral: Load shedding exemption request granted

“I can confirm that we asked Eskom to suspend load shedding since we have the big task of burying the Inkosi (Chief), the Prince of KwaPhindangene.

"They then granted us our request and they will exempt the areas around (Ulundi) town so that there are no disturbances and in Nkonjeni so that everything back home KwaPhindangene goes smoothly," Khomo said.

The Ulundi exemption already came into effect on Thursday and will run until Saturday, 16 September.

In Nkonjeni the exemption would start on Friday and run until Saturday.

Eskom could however pull the plug on its promise. The power utility said should the grid be under pressure, they would suspend the exemption for Ulundi and Nkonjeni.

President Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy

Buthelezi’s special official (category 1) funeral will be held at the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex in his hometown of Ulundi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy of the IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family who passed away on Saturday 9 September at the age of 95.

Buthelezi is survived by his daughter, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, and his son, Zuzifa Buthelezi.

King Goodwill Zwelithini memorial service cost Eskom R8.5m

In March 2021, Eskom spent R8.5 million to suspend load shedding so mourners could follow the memorial service of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace.

“To successfully suspend load-shedding for the duration, Eskom dispatched four additional open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) from 9.42am until 2.10pm.

“These OCGTs supplied 2 404 MWh (approximately R8.5m) during this period with a maximum output reaching 610MW,” Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan explained in a written reply to parliament at the time.

