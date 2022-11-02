Good news as eThekwini Municipality reopens some beaches

Faizel Patel

With just a month left before December and the holiday period, the city of eThekwini has reopened more beaches to the public following the improved water quality standards.

The city said the decision to open these beaches was taken after recent water tests conducted by experts confirmed that beach water is at an acceptable level for recreational activities.

Reopened beaches

“Beaches that are open for swimming include, Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main, and Warner beaches.”

Closed beaches

However, it said some beaches would remain closed until further notice.

“They are Westbrook, Bronze, Laguna Beach, Thekwini Beach, uMhlanga, uMdloti and uMgababa beaches.”

“The Municipality is continuously monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors,” it said.

The reopening of some of the beaches will be welcomed by holidaymakers as they make plans for their getaways ahead of the festive period.

Water challenges

Meanwhile, the city of eThekwini said it is implementing various interventions to address water challenges in the Ntuzuma area.

“Various factors are contributing to the current water shortage in the area. These include flood damage to the bulk water pipeline and restricted supply from the Durban Heights Water Works.

Repairs by uMgeni Water are in progress and a significant amount of work has already been completed.”

“To mitigate the impact and to prevent a dry spell, a rationing schedule is in place to supply water a few hours in the morning and evening. On some occasions water supply may only be experienced on alternate days,” it said.

The city said it is also utilising an alternate supply from the new Western Aquaduct to supply one of the reservoirs in the area while it continues to supplement water in the area with water tankers.

TCI Global Conference

The city of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal said it is also ready to host over 500 delegates attending the 25th TCI Global Conference taking place between 9 to 11 November at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The conference brings together various stakeholders in cluster development to exchange best practices.

