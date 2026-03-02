Mixed reactions as Eva Modika claims R250k loss and appeals for help in Dubai

'The South Africans we know of are all accounted for," says Dirco.

Socialite and reality television personality Eva Modika sparked mixed reactions after saying she is stranded in Dubai and has lost about R250 000 due to disruptions linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Modika publicly appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for assistance.

In a statement posted on social media, she said her trip, which included birthday celebrations and work commitments, had been affected.

“What was meant to be a celebratory birthday trip combined with professional work commitments has now turned into a distressing and deeply challenging situation,” she said.

“The escalating tensions between Iran and the United States have begun affecting parts of the Middle East, including Doha, Dubai, and surrounding areas within the UAE. These developments have had a direct impact on tourists and professionals like myself who are currently in Dubai for work purposes.”

Modika said she had travelled to Dubai to work as a DJ and reality TV personality.

“Due to the current circumstances, events have been disrupted, and all flights have been suspended. As a result, I have suffered financial losses amounting to approximately R250 000,” she said.

“I am therefore appealing to the President of the Republic of South Africa and Dirco authorities to urgently intervene and assist South African citizens who are affected and currently in the region.

“We respectfully request guidance, support, and possible evacuation measures to ensure our safe return home.”

Social media reaction

Modika’s appeal for help sparked mixed reactions online. One user wrote:

” ‘I don’t care about politics’ type of youth is now seeing how politics can have them stuck in foreign lands! This is why youth should know what the hell is going on in politics and the world! Why the heck didn’t Eva Modika leave [on] time? Ai, now our tax money must intervene? Mxm!” one comment read.

Another user wrote: “Use of professional more than once, mention of money, the jobs listed and reasons for being there…

“I get it, but this reads like an entitled child wrote it. They don’t care what’s going on, they just want what’s theirs.”

She must find her own way back. Who send her there and what 'work' did she do? — CK_AllTheWay (@325C_K) March 1, 2026

‘The South Africans we know of are all accounted for’

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said that, at this stage, no South Africans had reported being in distress.

He added that the department officials were reviewing evacuation contingencies but faced logistical challenges due to airspace closures.

“So far, we have not lost anybody. The South Africans we know of are all accounted for. We are monitoring the situation.

“But the challenge is that, unfortunately, it is not possible to move people out of those places because there is no means to do that.”

