‘It’s simply unimaginable’: Idac’s Andrea Johnson grilled over Crime Intelligence probe

The Madlanga commission challenged Idac's assessment of Dineo Mokwele's qualifications.

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson faced strong criticism for referring to an individual’s placement within Crime Intelligence as a “token appointment”.

Johnson continued with her testimony before the Madlanga commission at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The inquiry focused on the investigation that led to the arrests of Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo and six others in June 2025 on fraud and corruption charges.

The accused in the case include Crime Intelligence chief financial officer (CFO) Philani Lushaba, head of analysis and coordination Nozipho Precious Madondo, technical support systems manager Dineo Mokwele, Gauteng Crime Intelligence head Josias Lekalakala, South African Police Service (Saps) personnel security and vetting head Phindile Ncube, and Zwelithini Sydney Gabela from the police’s technical management services.

The matter stems from a complaint lodged by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams regarding the appointment of Mokwele – a former BMW employee – to the rank of brigadier.

Despite the charges, Khumalo has consistently argued that the matter should be treated as a labour-related issue rather than a criminal case.

Andrea Johnson questioned over Idac investigation

Under questioning on Thursday, Johnson outlined the sequence of events that led to the arrests, revealing that she authorised a preliminary probe into the allegations in January 2025.

This followed Idac’s request for an affidavit from Adams in November 2024, despite earlier claims that the investigation stemmed from a Section 27 referral.

Johnson confirmed that a full investigation was only approved on 30 May 2025, shortly before a formal case was registered in June – a timeline that culminated in the arrests on 26 June.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi raised concerns about the feasibility of finalising the investigation within a four-week timeframe.

She also challenged Johnson on the rationale behind Idac investigating Khumalo, highlighting that Adams’ affidavit did not appear to provide a legal basis for such a probe.

“Why would you do that? It’s a question that is qualified to be asked because we are dealing with an organisation which has lawyers in it.

“We have you who has experience in what this act deals with, the powers that it gives you.

“You have prosecutors, you have a lot of people. It’s simply unimaginable that in your office, no one would have said to you, ‘we do not have the triggering requirements’.

“It’s simply unimaginable that no lawyer in your office said we don’t have jurisdiction to investigate this,” Baloyi said.

Mokwele’s credentials

Further pressure came from commissioner Sandile Khumalo, who challenged Idac’s assessment of Mokwele’s qualifications.

He pointed to discrepancies between the requirements outlined for the position and those cited in Idac’s court papers, arguing that the role required three years’ experience – not seven as suggested by investigators.

“That is the basis for Idac targeting this female person and subjecting her to criminal proceedings and humiliation,” Khumalo said.

He further pointed out that the former BMW employee has an industrial engineering degree and diploma in mechatronics, in addition to the 12 certificates that directly aligned with the role’s requirements.

Khumalo particularly took issue with Johnson’s description of Mokwele’s appointment as a “token appointment”.

“It’s an unfair statement to make, having not seen her CV, and having not seen her qualifications.

“Can you please, in this commission, withdraw the statement that her appointment is a token appointment?

“It is an insulting thing to say,” the commissioner remarked.

Johnson conceded the point, withdrawing her earlier characterisation and offering an apology.

“The word token is wholly inappropriate,” she responded.

Despite acknowledging Mokwele’s qualifications, Johnson insisted that her appointment could still form part of a broader corruption scheme involving Crime Intelligence’s secret service account, often referred to as a “slush fund”.

The Idac head further confirmed that National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi has moved to subject the Khumalo case to independent scrutiny.

“I think there is an independent review panel that has been put together to consider not just one matter, but all the matters for process of fairness and transparency,” she told the commission.

Accused push back against prosecution

The accused have already taken steps to challenge the case against them.

In May, Khumalo and his co-accused submitted representations to the NDPP, calling for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reconsider its decision to prosecute.

Khumalo and Madondo also escalated their concerns to Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Their complaints came after a botched attempt to secure their arrests, during which they had been instructed to report to the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on 18 June in connection with alleged wrongdoing relating to vetting and security clearance procedures.

LPC complaint

Civil society group Public Interest SA has since lodged a formal complaint with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) against Johnson.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) wants the LPC to initiate a disciplinary inquiry into her fitness to continue practising as a legal practitioner and serving as the investigating director of Idac.

“We contend that aspects of her conduct are fundamentally incompatible with the ethical obligations imposed upon legal practitioners, her duties as an officer of the court, and the standards expected of the head of a specialised anti-corruption prosecuting body,” Public Interest SA said in a statement on Thursday.

The complaint reports that, last week, Kubayi called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Johnson on suspension.

The Idac Ombudsman has also recently confirmed receiving complaints against Johnson.