Experts slam ‘a failing system’ sending out wrong message to GBV victims

Survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) often face a second ordeal: the anguish of a drawn-out trial.

Yesterday, Izelle Venter was again in the Pretoria magistrate’s court to face her alleged abuser, a Hawks officer, in a case of assault which has dragged on for three years.

Venter testified against her ex-boyfriend, Jacques Loock, a captain in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, after she opened a case of assault against him in February 2019.

After the alleged attack, Venter was booked off from work for six weeks and had to undergo an eye operation.

The assault case was scheduled to start in March, but was postponed to May, then September and later November, after the accused failed to appear in court.

After the several postponements, Venter approached AfriForum’s private prosecution unit for assistance.

The organisation’s advocate Gerrie Nel was appointed as the watching brief over the case.

The trial was yesterday postponed until 8 December.

Secondary trauma for GBV victims

AfriForum’s advisor Natasha Venter said this Stalingrad tactic of the defence to keep delaying the case causes secondary trauma for victims, who have to relive the alleged crime over and over.

“It also makes them feel as if the justice system has failed them and that accused persons enjoy more rights than victims and society,” Venter said.

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) communications manager Thandiwe McCloy said the justice system needed to be improved to send a strong message to would-be perpetrators.

“The World Health Organisation says SA’s femicide rate is five times the global average. According to the South African Police Service, a woman is murdered every three hours in the country.”

McCloy said between the first quarter of 2021 and 2022, there was a 52% increase in the murder of women.

“The justice system in SA is highly inefficient and there is often a lack of investigations and no arrest for perpetrators of gender-based violence. It often takes time for cases to go to trial, which sets survivors back in their healing process.”

Callas Foundation director Caroline Peters said they constantly see the justice system failing victims. “I attended a matter this morning of a rape case [involving] a 14-year-old girl. She’s now 17 and we have still not made it to the trial,” she said.

“We need action. Perpetrators are out on the street even after the president said no bail for rapists.”

