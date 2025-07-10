‘Devastated’ family asks for help after South African woman killed on luxury yacht in Bahamas

Paige Bell, from KwaZulu-Natal, was killed days before she was about to celebrate her 21st birthday.

The world of super yachting has been thrown into shock after the brutal murder of a young South African guest relations officer by a trusted fellow crew member below decks.

Twenty-year-old Paige Bell – the “meet-and-greet” face of a R230m charter yacht called Far From It – was attacked in the engine room after the vessel moored up in the Bahamas.

It is said she put up a brave battle for life but was overpowered by the 39-year-old Mexican ship’s mechanic, whose motive for the attack is under police investigation.

The cold-blooded murder of the popular South African stewardess has rocked the millionaire’s playground where royals and superstars all holiday in paradise.

The ship’s engineer appeared at New Providence Magistrate’s Court in the Bahamas on Wednesday, charged with murdering the 20-year-old last Thursday.

Bahamas police will not reveal if she was sexually assaulted or raped or give a cause of death, but confirm that the suspect tried to commit suicide.

SA woman Paige Bell killed just before 21st birthday

A huge party was being planned for Friday in the marina and on the yacht to mark Paige’s 21st birthday. It had been planned by her boyfriend, Franco Kritzinger.

Crew on the exclusive yacht, which costs £120,000 (R2.9 million) a week to charter, were puzzled last week when there was no sign of Paige or answer from her phone.

They searched all six luxury VIP suites and the crew quarters before one member of staff went down into the engine room, where they walked into a scene of horror.

Paige’s dead body was on the floor and a Mexican crew member was lying close to her covered in blood with a knife in his hand having slashed both his wrists in an attempted suicide.

Police were called to the vessel at 1pm on 3 July and found the suspect still alive but bleeding heavily beside the young victim’s body.

South African woman Paige Bell was killed on the yacht Far From It just before her 21st birthday. Picture: Supplied

Her distraught boyfriend, 23-year-old Franco – also a South African – worked alongside Paige, skippering the tender to the luxury yacht for ferrying rich guests ashore.

A friend of Paige’s said: “She was last seen kissing Franco goodbye as he was about to take the tender out at about 10am, then went inside and just disappeared.

“They went looking for her, then found her dead by the engineer, who was arrested by the police. He had marks on him that suggested a fight had happened.

“Everyone is shattered and her boyfriend Franco is going back to SA a broken man. The whole marina is in shock and we are getting messages from all over the world.

“Paige was a golden girl and for one of our own to be said to have done this to her is despicable,” she said.

Safety of staff on yachts brought into focus

As a guest relations officer, Paige would have earned about Euros 3 500 (around R72 800) a month tax-free, but staff can make huge amounts of guest tips of up to Euros 5 000 (around R104 000) a week.

Staff live free on board, and all food and drink are free. When there are no wealthy guests on board and the owner is away, they can use all the facilities themselves.

Internet superyacht social media groups were full of anger with many fellow crew saying stewardesses working in hospitality are seen as “fair game” by guests.

But they all agreed nobody suspected the danger could ever come from within.

A petition has already gathered more than 2 000 signatures insisting that the superyacht trade bring in criminal background checks on all crew given a job on board.

The alleged murder shocked the exclusive resort of Harbour Island which is a 3 mile by 1.5 mile playground for the rich and famous and a mecca for superyachts..

It is known as the “Billionaires Backyard” as more than 20 billionaires live on the paradise island.

The superyacht was moored on the Valentine Marina, which was sealed off while police and forensic officers examined the grim scene on the 142-foot yacht.

Family seeks justice

Paige’s distraught parents Michelle and John have flown to the Bahamas, having put out a poignant message saying they were going to bring their daughter home and get justice.

Her older sister Chelsey Jacobs of Hillcrest near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal said she was “torn apart” by the loss of “Paigey” and put out an emotional statement on behalf of the family.

It read: “Our family is facing an unimaginable journey.

“This evening mom and dad are flying to the Bahamas to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster that took her life.

“We are devastated beyond words and now we must also navigate complex and costly legal proceedings in a foreign country – something far beyond our financial means.

“This heartbreaking loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and loved ‘Paigey’ – her former captain, the boat owner, all the crew on board and our entire community.

“We are humbly asking for your support whether by sharing this message or contributing financially, every bit helps. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

“We are grateful for your love, support, and solidarity during this incredibly difficult time.”

Paige was training to become a Chief Steward and then go for her skipper’s licence, according to a friend who worked with her and saw the move as the first step up a tough ladder.

Her former Captain Frank Prest of the Sweet Emocean has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family repatriate their daughter, which has passed the $16k (R283 000) target and over R800 000.

Police investigation underway

A Bahamas police spokesman said: “We are investigating a murder and a suspected suicide attempt after a woman from South Africa was found dead on a yacht at Harbour Island.

“According to a preliminary report shortly after 1pm on July 3rd the police were alerted to an incident on a yacht and proceeded to the marina area and went aboard Far From It.

“Once on board the vessel officers discovered a female unresponsive with visible signs of injuries and a Mexican national close by suffering from severe injuries to his arms.

“We can confirm that a 39-year-old Mexican national will be arraigned before magistrates today charged with murder which stem from the death of a 20-year-old South African.

The police spokesman refused to comment when asked if allegations of rape or sexual assault were being pursued at this stage as the investigation continues.

It is understood Paige’s devastated boyfriend Franco has flown out of the Bahamas and is heading to the family home in Hoedspruit, Limpopo.

He posted a collage of photos of himself with his sweetheart and wrote: “My Angel, words can’t really describe how much I’m going to miss you. You will forever have a soft spot in my heart. You were the brightest star out there. I’m trying to stay strong because I know you would have told me to. My Angel thank you for all the good times and memories we made in a short period of time. It felt like I knew you forever but I wanted to know a lot more. I know you are looking down at all of us with a big smile and a little joke! You will forever be my everything. I love you my Angel. Going to miss you so much.”

‘Incidents like this happening far too often’

On a Super Yacht Facebook page Zan.D.Lang said: “This is absolutely heartbreaking and it makes me so angry. Incidents like this are happening far too often in our industry.

“Crew should be protected and respected. But time and again these tragedies are brushed under the rug to protect the reputations of high-profile owners and their yachts.

“As South Africans, many of us join the yachting world hoping to build better lives for ourselves and families. We should never have to fear for our safety while doing so.”

Mother of two Rebecca Gardiner said: “My two daughters work out of Fort Lauderdale and the Bahamas and they know Paige and her boyfriend and are just devastated.

“What has happened I have always feared happening to my two girls. They tell me how they have to fend off unwanted advances, but they are always protected by their crew.

“For someone Paige would have trusted to do this to her is beyond words,” she said.

