RG Snyman and wife Saskia welcome baby girl and reveal her name

RG Snyman and Saskia welcome Rooks Rose.

Springbok rugby star RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rooks Rose. Saskia announced the arrival on Instagram, sharing photographs of their newborn daughter with followers.

“Rooks Rose 🤍 She’s here, and she’s perfect,” she wrote.

Picture Instagram

The couple has generally kept their relationship and private life away from the spotlight, making the announcement a rare glimpse into an important moment for their family.

The arrival also comes as Snyman navigates a lengthy period away from professional rugby following a serious knee injury.

Life in Ireland

Snyman and Saskia have been based in Ireland since 2020, when the rugby star joined Munster.

The move marked a major chapter in his career after establishing himself in South African rugby. Four years later, Snyman joined Munster’s Irish rivals Leinster, where he has continued his professional career. The couple has now spent more than five years in Ireland, and their daughter was born during their time there.

While being born in Ireland does not automatically grant a child Irish citizenship, citizenship rules can depend on the parents’ residency status and how long they have legally lived in the country.

Snyman’s rugby comeback

Away from the celebrations at home, Snyman remains focused on rehabilitation after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The injury occurred in March during Leinster’s match against Glasgow Warriors and subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

The setback has also kept him out of the Springboks setup during 2026.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previously indicated that Snyman and fellow international Kwagga Smith, who is also dealing with a long-term injury, are expected to return in 2027.

For Snyman, the months ahead will therefore involve balancing an intensive recovery programme with life at home with Saskia and their daughter.

For now, the couple is celebrating the arrival of Rooks Rose, who has already made a memorable entrance into their family.