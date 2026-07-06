Major taxi association benches foreign national drivers until further notice

The taxi association said the foreign drivers and operators should be suspended until taxi violence dies down

The Faraday Taxi Association (FTA) announced that foreign national taxi operators and drivers have been suspended from their duties until further notice.

Gauteng MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visited the FTA in Joburg last week to discuss interventions that have been implemented to improve internal processes and turnaround times and to resolve backlogs linked to both municipal delays and operator challenges.

Illegal immigrants to stop driving

The FTA is amongst the associations that have been burdened with conflict amid ongoing taxi-related violence, affecting commuters and operators.

“Due to the… illegal immigrants’ situation, we ask members to protect their taxis and drivers, especially if the driver is a foreigner, by stopping the driver from operating with immediate effect until further notice,” said FTA General Secretary W.S Mabuza.

The notice was signed following repatriations and the June 30 deadline, resulting in protests in the country.

Engagements to prevent violence

The engagement between taxi associations and Diale-Tlabela forms part of a programme to address taxi violence and assess whether the department is effectively serving operators.

The MEC said the programme allows the department to meet operators where they work and to allow them to raise their concerns.

“This programme allows us to meet operators where they work, verify whether we are meeting their needs, and give them space to raise concerns,” she said.

Taxi recapitalisation programme

The MEC also raised concerns about limited participation in the national taxi recapitalisation programme, and said the department is engaging with operators to understand the barriers affecting its implementation.

“While legal avenues exist, lasting solutions require dialogue and collaboration within the industry,” the MEC emphasised.

She added that by working with municipalities, the department is addressing the rapid growth of illegal and informal taxi ranks, particularly in high-density areas such as the Johannesburg CBD.

Elimination of illegal operations

The MEC stressed the importance of repositioning the taxi industry as a legitimate business sector.

“The taxi industry is a critical public service that must operate within a lawful and stable environment,” she said.

“We are here to listen, resolve challenges, and ensure that we deliver effectively. Where we fall short, we will correct,” the MEC emphasised.

The department has committed to working with the association over the coming months to help resolve key challenges, track progress and implement practical solutions.

“Our responsibility is to ensure proper licensing, eliminate illegal operations, and create a safe, regulated environment for all,” the MEC concluded.