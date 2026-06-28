It’s work as usual on Tuesday, 30 June

March and March has issued a warning for all illegal immigrants to leave South Africa before June 30.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has urged workers to report for duty on Tuesday, June 30.

This comes as March and March, and dozens of other groups hold protests around the country, putting pressure on the government to deal with illegal immigration. Some groups had also described this day as a national shutdown, but the government has refused to recognise it as such.

Fedusa spokesperson Betty Moleya said workers should not be intimidated into staying away from work on this day.

“Fedusa reminds workers that the planned action has not been called by Fedusa and does not constitute a protected strike under the Labour Relations Act. Workers are advised to make upfront arrangements with their employers where credible safety concerns may affect their ability to travel to and from work,” Moleya said.

Warning to businesses

At the same time, Moleya said businesses should also ensure that their workers are safe on the day.

“Fedusa calls on employers to act responsibly and not treat 30 June as an ordinary operational day if credible safety risks arise. Employers have a legal and moral obligation to provide a safe working environment.

“This includes communicating clearly with employees and trade unions, monitoring risks around workplaces and transport routes, allowing reasonable flexibility where safety is genuinely compromised, and ensuring that workers are not forced into unsafe situations,” said Moleya.

Businesses that break the law

Meanwhile, Moleya says it is the federation’s position that employers who knowingly hire undocumented immigrants should face the full might of the law.

“Such employers exploit vulnerable people, undermine South African workers, weaken collective bargaining, and fuel social tensions. The answer lies in stronger labour inspection, criminal prosecution where laws have been broken, proper border management, reliable documentation systems and action against corruption,” said Moleya.

Threats of violence

The federation said it does not support any kind of vigilante activity, including the inspection of identity documents by ordinary members of society.

“South Africa needs lawful migration management, not mob justice. It needs a capable state, not communities forced to fill the vacuum left by weak institutions as it does, employers who obey the law, not businesses that profit from vulnerability and division.

“Fedusa calls for calm, vigilance, and responsible leadership. The safety of workers and the public must come first.

“Our democracy is tested not only by the grievances we raise, but by how we choose to raise them,” she said.