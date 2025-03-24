Farmers hope for rain while flood risks loom

Vaal Dam levels have risen to 108%, sparking concerns of potential flooding as residents recall past disasters.

Some farmers were still praying for the last drops of rain before the turn of the season, while Vaal Dam levels in the Free State continued to increase, raising fears among residents of another flood.

Isabelle van der Merwe from the Deneysville Water Sport Club said the dam’s level was currently at 108% and had slightly started flooding properties around the wall.

“Everything is usually fine when the dam is full. It is now at 108%, and at the moment, it doesn’t affect us. People are fishing and relaxing in the water, but if it continues to rise, even by 2%, some of the camping sites will be flooded,” she said.

Van der Merwe hoped that the Department of Water and Sanitation had learned from past mistakes to avoid another major flood.

“On 19 April 2022, it flooded badly here because the levels rose to 130%. Everything was under water.”

Department opens sluice to manage water flow

The department’s spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, confirmed that a sluice was opened after the dam level increased to 106.14%.

She said the department also increased the outflow at Bloemhof Dam since opening the sluice, adding that the increase in outflow would not have a material impact on people downstream.

Between 110m³/s and 130m³/s were being released. Bloemhof Dam’s outflow was increased to 250m³/s to accommodate the extra flow expected from Vaal Dam over the weekend and keep the dam below 100%, Mavasa said.

Fishermen sit ankle-deep in water at Deneysville Water Sport Club. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Weather Outlook: Rainfall declining as autumn sets in

South African Weather Service senior forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said residents will start seeing a decline in rainfall as the country heads into autumn, with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast for this week.

“There is a chance of 60% showers and thundershowers over parts of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal for the coming week. Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo will only have a 30% chance of showers,” Thobela said.

Farmers brace for seasonal changes

TLU SA chair Bennie van Zyl said some farmers still hoped for more rain before the cold sets in.

“Most farmers will hope the cold will stay away for as long as possible. The moment the cold comes, the growth period is over.

“There are farmers who are already harvesting, especially maize that was planted earlier in the season,” Van Zyl said.

“Others are now waiting for a little more rain because the maize’s roots need to be in wet soil for swelling,” he said.



NOW READ: Farmers hoping for one more bout of rain before winter sets in