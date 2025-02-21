Final farewell: Limpopo soldiers killed in DRC to be buried this weekend

Families and communities in Limpopo will say their final goodbyes to seven soldiers who lost their lives in the DRC conflict, as officials provide support during the funerals.

Seven of the 14 South African soldiers who died in a conflict with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo will be buried in Limpopo this weekend.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba will lead the executive council in providing support to the families of the deceased as they lay their loved ones to rest tomorrow and on Sunday.

Funeral services have been organised in Botlokwa, Burgersfort (Moroke), Schoonord, Ga-Sekororo, Khubvi, Mashishimale, and Ga-Matlala (Ga-Mokgokong).

Another soldier, who was the eighth from the province, was buried last weekend in the Vhembe region of Limpopo.

Mayor offers financial support

Mayor of the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality Eddy Maila opened his heart and his wallet to help the bereaved family of Tseke Moffat Molapo of the SA Infantry Battalion with the funeral.

Molapo will be buried tomorrow in Moroke village, outside Burgersfort.

Maila bought groceries to the value of R5 500 for the family and donated two cows worth R22 500.

“Councillor Maila has extended his condolences to the family as the period of receiving the late soldiers has been difficult for both the family and government,” said Thabiso Mokoena, manager in Maila’s office.

“This gesture is to ease the pressure on the family and to appreciate the role played by the late Moffat in keeping peace and stability in the region.

‘Their cries are our cries’

“The funeral of this family is our funeral and their cries are our cries as well, Ramathuba called on communities to give support to the bereaved families during and after the funerals.

“We are in a time of mourning and the families need our support during this tragic period. Now that all funeral arrangements are in place, we will be there to support these families.

“We wish them strength and express our gratitude for the selfless service their sons have provided to our country,” said Ramathuba.

