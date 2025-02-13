‘We will remember them’: Fallen SANDF soldiers return home for a final farewell

The remains of 14 SANDF soldiers who died in the DRC have returned to South Africa, honoured in a moving memorial service.

Handover of the remains of fallen heroes of SANDF by the President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the families as Commander in Chief of SANDF at Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

The remains of the 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who perished in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned home and been handed over to their families.

SANDF hosted a handing-over ceremony and memorial service at the Air Force Base in Swartkop on Thursday evening. The families of the troops eagerly awaited their return; however, there were multiple delays, including medical processing in Uganda.

The hearses carrying the fallen heroes and President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at the air base with rain pouring in buckets at around 6: 30pm. A positive omen in many African cultures.

Rain is considered a blessing from the ancestors, indicating that the person who passed away is welcomed into the spirit world.

Ramaphosa, as the Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, officiated the handover amid criticism and increased pressure on him to pull the country’s troops out of the DRC.

The chief of the SA Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, in his opening address, highlighted the significance of stability and peace within the continent and the role of the SANDF in maintaining this.

“We welcome you back to the land of your birth. The land that you saw to defend and the land that you love,” Mbatha said as a slideshow of the fallen heroes was shown.

He also emphasised the lasting impact of the fallen soldiers, inspiring future generations with their selflessness and commitment.

Following Mbatha’s address, the president, Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and senior SANDF officials lit candles in remembrance of the soldiers.

Don’t play the blame game – SANDF chief

The Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, said South Africa should not be throwing accusations on the status of the SANDF’s deployment in the DRC.

Maphwanya called on serving and retired generals and the media should not be playing the blame game at this moment and that if there is a concern about national safety, the defence force will inform the nation.

He said bringing up and discussing these issues during a time of mourning is insensitive and equates to rubbing salt in gaping wounds.

“This is the time that we should be dedicating our energy and effort to sobering the pains of our people because the nation is mourning,” he said.

Maphwanya said the SANDF will honour the memories of the fallen soldiers by continuing to pursue the ideals they fought for.

“May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength during these difficult times,” he said.

‘We will remember them’

“We will remember them.”

The president agreed with Maphwanya’s call against the politicisation of the SANDF’s mission in eastern DRC and the soldiers’ deaths.

Ramaphosa said South Africa was a nation in mourning and that the soldiers lost their lives in defence of the defenceless as fellow Africans.

“Even if they may sound like they are faraway countries, they are still Africans,” he said.

“The SANDF is a defence force capable of defending the people of South Africa but also capable of intervening in the interest of peace and security for those who need it in our region.”

He said the SANDF’s work in the DRC is not just about maintaining order but also about building peace, fostering understanding and creating pathways for lasting peace.

SANDF’s work more than maintaining order

He thanked the fallen soldiers for the sacrifice they made for others to be free and live in peace.

“Let us celebrate their lives and give them the honour that they deserve. South Africa dips its head collectively in honour of these soldiers,” Ramaphosa said.

He also thanked the grieving families for attending the memorial and wished them courage as they mourn.

“I know that it is a difficult time for you all as families. It is also a difficult time for us as a nation, and we will forever remember them,” he said.

Fallen soldiers

The SANDF soldiers who died in the DRC are:

Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola

Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi

Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe

Corporal Matome Justice Malesa

Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani

Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo

Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo

Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi

Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe

Rifleman Derrick Maluleke

Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele

Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi

Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe

Private Peter Jacobus Strydom

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, the president welcomed the outcome of the joint summit of SADC and the East African Community in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He said it is a confidence-building measure.

“As South Africa, we will do whatever is within our means to support the peace effort so that this conflict will finally end and the people of the region will finally know peace,” the president said.