Suspect linked to Zanzou nightclub assault and torture arrested in Yeoville

The Congolese suspect will appear in court on Monday.

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent assault that took place at the popular Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.

The venue has been at the centre of controversy this week after shocking videos surfaced on social media, showing bouncers at the Hatfield nightclub brutally attacking and sexually abusing five young men.

The graphic footage sparked national outrage, leading to widespread calls for justice.

The victims, who subsequently laid criminal charges, alleged that the incident occurred in January 2023, following a dispute between them, the bouncers, and the nightclub’s manager.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, confirming that eight suspects were being sought for serious charges, including compelled rape, kidnapping, crimen injuria, intimidation, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Suspect arrested after Zanzou assault

In a breakthrough on Thursday, a 41-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was arrested in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were on patrol when they spotted the suspect, who bore a strong resemblance to one of the nightclub bouncers seen in the viral videos.

“They stopped the man, and upon satisfying themselves that he was the one they had seen on the videos, they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station,” Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Friday.

“Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences officers were immediately notified.

“The suspect has for now been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and crimen injuria.

“He is being linked with the two cases which have been registered in Brooklyn police station,” she added.

Muridili also confirmed that the Congolese suspect would appear in court on Monday, 24 February.

Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni welcomed the arrest, calling it a step towards justice for the victims.

Authorities continue to track down the remaining suspects, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Ongoing investigations into Zanzou assault

Several organisations and regulatory bodies have launched independent probes following the disturbing incident.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating possible human rights violations committed during the assault.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has also condemned the violence, launching an urgent investigation to determine whether the security officers involved were registered with them.

Additionally, the regulatory body is looking into whether the security company responsible for deploying them was in compliance with industry regulations.

PSiRA stated that if any security personnel or firms are found guilty of misconduct, strict action will be taken. This could range from suspension and deregistration to potential legal prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Liquor Board has taken swift action by suspending Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence with immediate effect.

The decision is expected to remain in place while investigations continue into the club’s role in the incident.