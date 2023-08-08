Fire ravages Marshall House building in Joburg

By Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has responded to a fire at Marshall House building in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

It is understood the building was engulfed by flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports suggest the building was housing homeless people.

Emergency services are currently on scene battling the blaze.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire will be investigated.

“At this stage, we’ve got two fire engines and a water tanker responding to that fire incident. We can report that there are no injuries reported so far and the cause of the fire is subject to investigations.”