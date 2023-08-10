Cool showers, fire warnings: SA’s weather forecast for Friday

By Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast for Friday, 11 August, ranges from extreme fire danger in certain regions to morning fog patches and isolated showers in others.

With the extreme fire danger in the Northern Cape, South Africans are encouraged to remain vigilant and heed local advisories.

Here’s what you need to know about tomorrow’s weather warnings.

While no impact-based warnings had been released as of 4pm on Thursday, Saws warned of extremely high fire danger conditions.

The fire alert extends to the Khai-Ma and Karoo Hoogland Municipalities of Northern Cape Province. Residents are urged to exercise caution.

Provincial Forecasts

Meanwhile, South Africa’s provincial weather forecast includes cool to cold conditions over the interior regions, with isolated showers expected in the southern parts of the country.

Gauteng:

Expect a partly cloudy and cold day, though the north will feel cooler. The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

The morning will see fog patches in some areas, followed by partly cloudy and cool weather.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches over the escarpment will give way to partly cloudy and cool conditions, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the Western Bushveld.

North-West Province:

Partly cloudy and cool weather is on the cards, with isolated showers and thunderstorms, except in the west and extreme north-east.

Free State:

The extreme east will be fine until late afternoon, but the rest of the province can expect partly cloudy, cool conditions with isolated thunderstorms in the north-west.

Northern Cape:

It will be a fine and warm day, turning cool along the coast and south highlying regions.

Cloudiness will increase in the north, spreading south during the late afternoon, accompanied by fog patches along the coast.

Western Cape:

The day will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the west and cool in places from the afternoon.

Fog patches are expected along the west coast, spreading to Cape Agulhas and the adjacent interior by evening.

Western parts of the Eastern Cape:

Conditions will be fine and warm, with cool spots in the north and light to moderate northerly winds, turning north-easterly later.

Eastern parts of the Eastern Cape:

Expect a fine and cool day, with warmth in the south-west and moderate north-easterly coastal winds.

Kwa-Zulu Natal:

The interior will experience morning fog, with the rest of the province enjoying a fine and warm day, but cooler in the south-west.

The UVB sunburn index is very high.