DJ Sumbody hit: Police make breakthrough, four arrested for murder

South African DJ , Oupa John Sefoka popularly known as DJ Sumbody was murdered in November 2022.

DJ Sumbody at the Crypto Knight on 22 July 2022 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Gauteng police have made a major breakthrough and arrested four people in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ, Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

The four suspects, including a Sandton businessman, were handcuffed during an operation on Monday.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the men are between the ages of 45 and 60

“Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the Saps Political Killings Task Team to assist. The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon, and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen, and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.

“The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders,” Mathe said.

ALSO READ: Police hunting suspects involved in DJ Sumbody’s shooting

Charges

Mathe added that four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

“Amongst the charges they are facing include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.All four suspects will appear before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

“The three hitmen and alleged mastermind are facing three counts of murder, these charges include the murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza,” Mathe said.

Arrests welcomed

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the latest breakthrough by the Saps Political Killings Task Team working closely with Gauteng Organised Crime Detectives.

Masemola said this is a significant breakthrough that will hopefully provide closure to families involved.

“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court”, said Gen Fannie Masemola.

Murder

Sefoka was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

The popular DJ was killed hours before he was set to attend the exclusive 5th annual DJ Sumbody all white Veuve picnic.

During the same year, DJ Dimplez, DJ Citi Lyts and Ricky Rick also passed away suddenly.

DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi died in March as a result of a sudden brain haemorrhage, just weeks after DJ Citi Lyts was killed in a hail of bullets and just a week after rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest after having taken his own life.

ALSO READ: JMPD officers arrested for extortion and corruption