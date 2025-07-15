Cat Matlala’s former lover on Mkhwanazi: ‘I don’t know you but I see your heart’

Thobejane is Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala’s ex, who was implicated in corrupt activities by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s former lover Tebogo Thobejane has thrown her weight behind KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: tebogocthobejane/Instagram

Actress Tebogo Thobejane, who is the former lover of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, has added her voice to the ongoing campaign to support KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“I don’t know you personally… but I see your heart. And I will keep praying for your peace, your healing, and your protection,” Thobejane wrote about Mkhwanazi in an Instagram post.

Matlala was mentioned by Mkhwanazi in the now-infamous press conference in which he alleged corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps).

Matlala is a police service provider, whom Mkhwanazi said has an improper relationship with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. He said Matlala is funding Mchunu’s career.

In his response to Mkhwanazi’s allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday placed Mchunu on special leave.

Why is Thobejane praising Mkhwanazi?

Last week, Matlala made a brief appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court for the alleged attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Thobejane.

In 2023, while travelling on the N1 highway, Thobejane and her friend were shot at. The former Muvhango and Diep City actress sustained an injury on her foot while her friend suffered a serious spinal cord injury.

“Thank you for speaking when so many stayed silent. For carrying a weight most will never understand. At some point, someone will truly stand up for us. I believe that,” said Thobejane in her post.

“Thank you for holding hope. For believing that mothers can live for their children. Even when the world makes it so hard.”

In his court appearance, Matlala appeared alongside his wife Tsakani Matlala, Musa Kekana, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela.

The controversial entrepreneur also faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering and fraud.

The case has been postponed to 26 August.

The support for Mkhwanazi has grown nationally with each passing day. On Monday, the MK party showed their support for the KZN police boss at the KZN police headquarters and in Johannesburg.

