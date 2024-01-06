Fisherman bitten by ragged-tooth shark in Eastern Cape

The man is expected to make a full recovery

A 62-year-old fisherman was bitten by a ragged-tooth shark while trying to release it back into the ocean. Photo: iStock

A 62-year-old fisherman was bitten by a ragged-tooth shark while trying to release it back into the ocean in the Eastern Cape.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the shark attack happened at Papiesfontein, northeast of Jeffreys Bay on Friday while the man was fishing.

Shark attack

“NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew were activated following a request for urgent assistance from a 62 year old man, with a friend, reporting that he had been bitten by a Ragged Tooth shark that he had caught while fishing

“The man, from Plettenberg Bay, and his friend, had been shoreline angling, in preparation for an angling competition, when he landed a shark, then, while attempting to free the shark to be released, from the fishing gear, he had been bitten by the shark,” Lambinon said.

Full recovery

Lambinon said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

“The man’s friend had already applied tourniquets to injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds to the man’s hand and to his calf.

“The man was transported to hospital by a Gardmed ambulance in a stable condition where ongoing medical treatment continues and he is expected to make a full recovery,” Lambinon added.

Shark warnings

Earlier this week, beachgoers at Clovelly and Muizenberg in Cape Town were evacuated from the sea after whale shark sightings in the area on Thursday.

Sarah Waries CEO of Shark Spotters told The Citizen sightings are more common these months because the sharks follow game fish inshore.

Shark Spotters confirmed that seven bronze whaler sharks were spotted at Clovelly Beach just after 3 pm while another shark sighting was confirmed at Muizenberg beach around 2 pm on Thursday.

“People should always follow safety instructions of the lifeguards and change their behaviour if there are sharks spotted in the area. Or visit Shark Spotters for more safety information,” said Waries.

Additional reporing by Shanice Naidoo

