Five killed in head-on horror collision in Eastern Cape

As the country approaches the festive season, another head-on collision has claimed five lives in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred in Gqeberha on Saturday evening. Two other people sustained injuries in the collision.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said two vehicles collided head-on on the M4 road from Summerstrand towards N2 Freeway in Gqeberha at about 5:30pm.

“A Captiva SUV with four occupants, a male adult driver with his two kids from Summerstrand heading towards the N2 road, and a Nissan Qashqai with four adult females (all look like retirees) was from the N2 direction heading to the Summerstrand side.

“All four occupants from the Qashqai died on the scene, along with the driver, a male of Captiva Chevrolet. The injured occupants from the Captiva, believed to be the children of the drivers who died, were rushed to Livingston Provincial hospital for further medical examination,” Binqose said.

Binqose said the cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

“A culpable homicide docket has been open at Mount Road Saps for further investigation.”

Last week, eight people were killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N3 highway.

The crash occurred between Van Reenen’s Pass and Montrose in the Free State on Thursday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said they are saddened by the tragic crash.

“As we wrap up transport month, we are saddened by the death of people in a horrific accident on the N3 Van Reenen Pass – between KZN and Free State.

On Wednesday, seven people were killed in an accident involving a minibus taxi in Johannesburg.

The fatal accident was reported along Comaro Road, between Tarentaal Avenue and Pieter Ackroyd Avenue, south of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie.

