Five including two children killed after taxi slams into truck on N2

With visibility poor, the taxi saw the truck late and in attempting to avoid the collision it side swept the truck.

The crash happened on the N2 road between Peddie and Makhanda in the early hours of Saturday. Photo: Eastern Cape Transport Department

The Easter weekend carnage continues after at least five people including two children died when a fully loaded minibus taxi crashed into a stationary heavy duty truck fully loaded with bags of cement in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood the crash happened on the N2 road between Peddie and Makhanda in the early hours of Saturday.

Crash

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose the minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it came across a stationary truck.

Binqose said the driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.

“The taxi saw the truck late with visibility poor, in attempting to avoid the collision it side swept the truck. Unfortunately five people died on the scene (2 children 1 man and 2-women). The injured (12) mostly with minor were rushed to Settlers Hospital for some medical attention.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations,” Binqose said.

ALSO READ: Three people including two children killed in Centurion crash

Easter accidents

There have been several fatal accidents across the country since the start of the Easter weekend.

On Friday, three people including two children were killed in a motor vehicle crash in Centurion.

It is understood the accident happened at about 6pm on Friday night on the N14 near Rooihuiskraal.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said on arrival on scene of the crash, a light delivery vehicle was found to have left the roadway, overturning several times before smashing into a wall.

“Two occupants of the vehicle, an adult male and female were found to have sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

“During the mechanism of the crash, three people who were seated in the cargo area, were ejected and sustained fatal injuries. An adult female, a male aged approximately seven and a female aged approximately one years old, were all declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Van Reenen said.

Limpopo bus crash

On Thursday, a horrific accident claimed the lives of 45 passengers after a bus plunged off a bridge on the R518 road near Mokopane.

Following a 50-metre free-fall, the coach carrying 46 travellers enroute from Botswana to Moria, instantly caught flames, leaving just one passenger critically injured.

An 8-year old girl who was the only survivor is recovering in hospital.

With still two more days before Eastern weekend draws to a close, law enforcement officials have urged motorists to be safe, exercise patience, avoid speeding and respect the rules of the road when driving to their destinations.

ALSO READ: Cape Town’s Devil’s Peak fire contained, firefighters remain on alert