Three people including two children killed in Centurion crash

The accident happened at about 6pm on Friday night on the N14 near Rooihuiskraal. Picture: iStock

With the Easter weekend underway, three people including two children have been killed in a motor vehicle crash in Centurion.

It is understood the accident happened at about 6pm on Friday night on the N14 near Rooihuiskraal.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said on arrival on scene of the crash, a light delivery vehicle was found to have left the roadway, overturning several times before smashing into a wall.

“Two occupants of the vehicle, an adult male and female were found to have sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

“During the mechanism of the crash, three people who were seated in the cargo area, were ejected and sustained fatal injuries. An adult female, a male aged approximately seven and a female aged approximately one years old, were all declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Van Reenen said.

Van Reenen added that South African Police Services (Saps) were on the scene for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the South African and Botswana governments are liasing over plans to repatriate the bodies of victims from the horrific Limpopo bus crash.

The deadly accident claimed the lives of 45 passengers after their bus plunged off a bridge on the R518 road near Mokopane on Thursday.

Following a 50-metre free-fall, the coach carrying 46 travellers enroute from Botswana to Moria, instantly caught flames, leaving just one passenger critically injured.

An 8-year old girl who was the only survivor is recovering in hospital.

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Lemogang Kwape has confirmed that his government was cooperating with South African authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the victims’ remains.

Kwape said a team from the Botswana Embassy in Pretoria joined forced with SA officials to gather more information about the tragic incident.

“With heavy hearts, as we remain, we will continue to work hard to ensure that all the processes come to a logical conclusion,” Kwape said.

Meanwhile, South African Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said earlier on Friday that only nine of the 34 bodies recovered from the crash were identifiable.

Additional reporting by Vukosi Maluleke

