News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

3 minute read

27 Feb 2024

09:35 am

Fixer-upper could be a steal

The potential for return on investment on this property is huge.

Fixer-upper in Inanda could be a steal

Outbuildings of Number 7 Kyle Crescent, located within The Inandas at 58 Rivonia Road, require improvements. Picture: Supplied/ Hammer & Gavel

A partly demolished residential property in one of Sandton’s popular upmarket suburbs, Inanda, is on the market with Park Village Auctions (PVA).

This property, says PVA’s seasoned head auctioneer Clive Lazarus, provides a “golden opportunity to realise a highly profitable flip. Sandton property is a boon,” he says.

“As such, investors are snatching up as much inventory as possible, making it tough to get a foot in the Sandton property market, and Inanda properties are among the most elusive.

ALSO READ: Your complete auction guide

“One should note that Inanda has seen significant price increases over the years, with the average sales price climbing roughly 15% between 2015 and 2022.

“The potential for return on investment on this property with added selling points, such as its locality in an estate accessible from Rivonia Road is huge.”

Lazarus says savvy buyers who know that auctions represent excellent value for money will leap at the chance to acquire this property and offset the savings on renovation costs, enabling a handsome return on investment.

ALSO READ: Elton John items fetch almost $8 million on New York auction

Number 7 Kyle Crescent, located within The Inandas at 58 Rivonia Road takes the form of a double-storey residential dwelling with outbuildings requiring completion of building improvements and construction work, measuring 884 square metres.

The Inandas is a 24-hour guarded security complex in a quiet suburb and it offers residents access to upmarket shopping malls, an array of excellent government and private schools, medical facilities and the Sandton central business district.

Interested parties are encouraged to book an appointment to view the property and register to bid before the onsite auction at 11am on 7 March.

For more information, please visit web reference 1474 at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za or call 011 789 4375.

READ MORE: Africor Auctioneers offers unbelievable deals for Gauteng branch of park home modular units on auction

Read more on these topics

Auctions Park Village Auction property sale

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Businesses spend millions to fight water lettuce in Vaal River
Politics Ramaphosa unveils ANC’s six key priorities for 2024 election manifesto
Local News ‘What’s in the yellow folder?’ KZN premier asks Pappas
Local News WATCH: NSPCA frees tigers from Boksburg home
Local News Golf club’s water cut for using city’s water for over a decade without paying

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe