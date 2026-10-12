‘The person who will kill the ANC is not born yet,’ says Mbalula

Mbalula says the ANC remains a strong political force.

‘The person who will kill the ANC is not born yet,’ says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, adding that the upcoming local government elections will prove that the ANC is strong and will not die.

He was speaking at the Free State at a funeral of one of the party’s stalwarts, Nomnyamazana Toki on Sunday.

“There are those that have predicted that these elections will mark the death of the ANC, that will not happen, the ANC will not die, the person who will kill the ANC is not born yet,” he said.

Public trust

He said he is aware that his party has lost public trust especially from those that have been supporting the party for decades.

“Forgive the ANC and where we have erred let us take ownership of our mistakes,” he said.

Mbalula said the party should show through its actions that it is willing to fix its shortfalls.

“There is something that we call change when it comes to people, even someone’s soul can change, we call it the RDP of the soul, Reconstruction and Development of the soul.

“Comrades, we must change things and how we do things,” he said.

Commitment to renewal

Mbalula said all ANC leaders must commit to improving the lives of all South Africans.

“A person who does not walk the right path that the party requires all members to walk should be relieved of their duties, I do not want to say that they should go because people normally leave on their own terms,” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC is still a relevant political force in South Africa because the country is still faced with a number of challenges including inequality and gender-based violence (GBV).

“Let us pay attention to the challenges our people are facing,” he said.

Mbalula said if all ANC members commit themselves to good values and ethical conduct the ANC will not be easily challenged by other political formations.

“People will begin to see that we care about their problems, they will see that we care about their lives, they will see that we care about their future,” he said.

He warned ANC supporters about new political formations who threaten the ANC support, telling them that these parties do not have the same governance experience and staying power as the ANC.

He said even with the challenges inside the ANC its supporters should continue to support it and fix the organisation from within.

Mbalula insists that the ANC is a party where the poor can find expression.

“The ANC is the people’s movement, there is nothing wrong with the ANC, the problems are some individuals within the ANC,” he said.