Suspect found with property of murdered jogger Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo

Police seized items belonging to the victim and arrested a suspect in connection with the stolen property.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder case of 38-year-old runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo after officers found the individual allegedly in possession of an item belonging to her.

The suspect will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court today.

Authorities expect to charge the individual with possession of stolen property while investigative teams continue to probe the wider circumstances surrounding Moselakgomo’s tragic death.

Moselakgomo disappeared on 12 September after leaving her home in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, for an afternoon jog.

Searchers later discovered her body, an atrocity that sparked national outrage and renewed passionate calls for improved safety measures for women across South Africa.

“The suspect is likely to face a charge of being in possession of stolen property. At this stage, no murder charge has been brought against the suspect. Investigations are ongoing,” said Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

This is a developing story.