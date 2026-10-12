Zuma Foundation blasts Ramaphosa as concerns over former leader’s health mount

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's commitment should be reflected in practical and meaningful action.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has questioned the sincerity of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s concern for the well-being and dignity of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma.

The 84-year-old Zuma has been receiving treatment at the Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, since arriving by ambulance on Tuesday, with sources close to the MK party leader claiming his health has deteriorated significantly and remains at a “very concerning stage”.

Ramaphosa’s commitment

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa’s commitment should show in practical, meaningful action, citing proper maintenance of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead through the relevant public works structures, including replacing Zuma’s ageing vehicle fleet, as matters that warrant serious consideration.

Manyi also slammed the scrutiny Zuma’s health has received.

“When the country’s current Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, was reportedly unwell for approximately two months, we did not witness this kind of media frenzy. There was no apparent minute-by-minute demand for updates, nor did we see the same intensity of media attention surrounding his recovery,” Manyi said.

Zuma and Mandela

On X, Manyi also compared how late former president Nelson Mandela was treated compared to Zuma.

“This is how a caring government treated a former head of state,” Manyi said, posting a series of pictures showing how the government looked after Mandela after his term ended.

‘Irresponsible’

However, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya hit back.

“You are being irresponsible and you are creating conflict where none exist. This is not the time for petty politics, Chief,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has said Zuma has “not been well” and the military’s surgeon-general “has been well briefed”.

“We wish President Zuma well. We wish him a very quick recovery, and we want him to be well and up and continuing to serve the people of South Africa in whichever way.”

Zuma’s MK party said he was in hospital for a routine health check and that he was “healthy and in good spirits”.