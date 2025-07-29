FlySafair pilots and management meet to table new proposal

The week-long lockout of FlySafair pilots may ground more flights if talks fail today.

Striking FlySafair pilots and airline management meet today to table new proposals and engage on finding a middle ground to end the strike.

The budget carrier’s flight deck has been locked out for more than a week following a wage and rostering dispute.

Initially, pilots only asked for a stayaway of a day, but the airline locked them out for longer.

Union rejects offer, tensions rise

More than 90% of Solidarity unionised pilots rejected the airline’s wage and working conditions offer over the weekend.

Many crew said yesterday that even somewhat north of a 7% settlement would be closer to the initial 10.5% demand.

Should today’s meeting be unsuccessful, pilots who continue to operate on the schedule may run out of legal flying time.

Flight disruptions may worsen as hours run out

In turn, this could result in more FlySafair planes being parked. A FlySafair pilot said they reckon the airline may win the battle but lose the war.

“It’s scorched earth,” said the pilot. “Burn the cities while retreating, just like the Napoleonic wars. That’s what this feels like.

“Management is hell-bent on strong-arming everyone and it’s just getting worse. It started with the lockout and their endgame makes no sense at all.

“They’re losing money constantly and they’re pissing off their own pilots in the process.”

FlySafair has faced mounting pressure to resolve the dispute as disruptions continue across its domestic network.

Pilots warn of mass resignations and safety risks

Pilots represented by the trade union, Solidarity, have refused to back down, citing not only salary concerns but also deteriorating working conditions, excessive fatigue and a lack of trust in management.

Another FlySafair pilot said “if Safair gets its way in this strike, there’s going to be a mass exodus. Qualified, experienced pilots will walk. And once they’re gone, they’re not coming back.”

A colleague at the budget carrier agreed: “Pilots will desert in hordes. That’s the plan for many already. They’re forcing us to leave because of the way we are treated.”

Inexperience in the cockpit raises safety concerns

Senior FlySafair flight deck staff also suggested that the airline may be subtly encouraging resignations by its actions.

They said it makes financial sense to pair inexperienced first officers with captains, but it makes no sense from a safety perspective.

“When there is such a vast experience gap between commander and first officer, it places enormous strain on the captain,” they said.

“The 737 is already a complex aircraft to operate,” a pilot told The Citizen. There is also a greater risk to the aviation industry, another pilot said.

Industry-wide pilot shortage fuels long-term alarm

“There are only about 800 commercial passenger airline pilots in South Africa right now. FlySafair has around 300 and Airlink around the same, with smaller airlines the balance. Half of the trained pilots are already out of the system.

“Where did they go? Overseas, private charters, anything but this kind of environment we must endure.”

The pilot said “we’ll end up with a country that needs 1 000 pilots but only has 500. And Safair? With fewer pilots, there will be fewer flights, which means scarcity and higher prices. That’s already happening.

“Prices are up, demand is high and it’s almost like they’re profiting off the scarcity they’re helping create.”

Cartoon controversy adds fuel to the fire

There is no love lost between the pilots and management. A cartoon, purportedly drawn by FlySafair chief financial officer Pieter Richards, depicting its pilot body with the headline “Overpaid matriculants”, has been circulated on social media.

FlySafair’s Kirby Gordon said it was fake. “We categorically deny that this image was created or circulated by Pieter Richards or any member of FlySafair’s management or negotiation team.

“The claim is entirely false and appears to be part parallel to a broader pattern of misinformation being shared by Solidarity which, sadly, does not support negotiations in good faith and undermines efforts to reach a constructive resolution.”

Working conditions have deteriorated

Helgard Cronjé, deputy general secretary at Solidarity, said the strike was the result of years of pent-up frustration.

“Working conditions have deteriorated, with flight schedules leading to serious exhaustion for our members.”

Private Facebook group FlyAfrica’s Duncan Gillespie made a statement of support for the pilots.

“In an incredible display of guts, courage, solidarity and resolve. FlyAfrica stands by and supports these brave men and women in their struggle against their oppressive and tyrannical management,” he said.

