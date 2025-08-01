FlySafair pilot lockout and strike end in sight

A WhatsApp message received from a union member purportedly detailed some of the near-final settlement between the parties.

The FlySafair pilot lockout and strike may be nearing their end. Labour and management are set to meet today to finalise an agreement.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the pilot group will resume duties on Sunday, 3 August, after a fortnight-long lockout related to industrial action that saw thousands of passengers stranded or delayed.

Last night, the trade union Solidarity messaged its members via WhatsApp and stated that management and labour have signed a proposed settlement agreement in principle after 77% of the pilot group voted in favour of it.

Earlier in the day, prospects for settlement seemed bleak when Solidarity informed its members that “it’s been a long and challenging evening. While there has been some positive movement, we were unfortunately unable to reach agreement on all matters-despite our best efforts.”

Final settlement close

A WhatsApp message received from a union member purportedly detailed some of the near-final settlement between the parties. The proposed agreement includes several non-negotiable terms.

Pilots will receive a minimum of ten days off per month, with at least 110 days off guaranteed annually. Each day off will include a local night, meaning that they can stay with their families.

ALSO READ: FlySafair pilots and management meet to table new proposal

In addition, a 60-hour weekend is proposed to be scheduled every six weeks. This comes with a minimum of nine such weekends per year.

In practical terms, this means that every six weeks, when a pilot finishes work at 6pm on a Friday, they would not be scheduled again until 6am on Monday. It ensures adequate fatigue management with rest, time at home, and work-life balance.

Four-year pay deal

The existing structure for flight pay and leave remains unchanged from the previous offer made by the budget airline. The deal spans four years, with annual increases of 6%, 6.5%, 6.8%, and 6.9%, respectively.

While there is little else to analyse in the offer based on the message, a key issue was the emphasis placed on a year-one increase, which the mediation commissioner recognised as important to the negotiations.

However, FlySafair purportedly only conceded on the increase in year four. The author of the text message did not see this as a stumbling block at the time. It is expected that this is the deal that will be signed today. The two-week-long lockout saw FlySafair initially claim that only 12% of its flights were impacted.

ALSO READ: FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer

By yesterday, 41.9% of the budget carrier’s 181 flights scheduled for the day were listed as cancelled on its website.

According to sources inside the airline, the growing number of cancellations and schedule reductions was due in part to pilots not participating in the industrial action, as they had exhausted their legal flying time.

41.9% of flights cancelled yesterday

The settlement, if concluded today, stated, “The pilots are unhappy, but we cannot go another week without pay,” one pilot said.

“It sounds as if everyone is going to go back to work next week. This is because they’ve given up on the cause.”

Another pilot emphasised what The Citizen reported previously. “It was meant to be a one-day strike; Safair ended up locking us out for a week. A second day-long action was met with an additional lockout.”

Earlier this week, another pilot told The Citizen that FlySafair may emerge victors of the battle but not the war. They said that the pilot body will eventually head for greener pastures and more positive working environments.

This is a developing story.

Now Read: FlySafair’s Kirby Gordon: ‘Mr Nice Guy’ does a nice fly