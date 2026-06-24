Foreign nationals fear uncertainty ahead of 30 June deadline

Migrants in Durban and Gauteng say they are living in fear as tensions rise ahead of planned anti-immigration demonstrations.

Foreigners who can’t get out of the country are going to lie low on 30 June – the deadline given by anti-illegal migrant actvitists for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa.

A Nigerian in Durban said he was not leaving the country; instead, on the day, he will close his shop and stay indoors.

Business owners fear possible unrest

“The situation is bad here in KZN but for me, it is better because I am based in the city and the people here are civilised. Since the anti-illegal immigration protests started, they kept coming to tell us to close our shops, but they did not attack us,” he said.

“So, on that day I will be indoors with my family. We are waiting to see how the situation will unfold, then we will take it from there. To be honest, we are living in fear, but we believe the government will be able to control the situation.

“If I see people destroying my shop, I will go out and try to stop them, but if they don’t touch it I will remain inside the house for the whole day.”

He said most South Africans have been good to him during the more than a decade that he has spent in the country.

“I have been interacting with wonderful people, so I believe not all South Africans are xenophobic.”

Another shop owner from the Democratic Republic of Congo, also based in Durban, said he was also going to be indoors because the situation would be dangerous.

“I will not open my shop because the threat is too much. I just hope that the government, especially the police, will be able to contain the situation on that day.”

‘A terrifying situation’

A 40-year-woman from Malawi based in Kaalfontein near Midrand said she was scared about the looming 30 June threats.

“My husband and I have been renting a house for many years, but it is the first time we have experienced such a terrifying situation. We will be indoors and waiting to see what happens.

“If the situation gets out of hand, we will contact the embassy and leave the country,” said the terrified woman.

Concerns over a potential humanitarian crisis

The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) said it is deeply concerned by government’s approach to the looming 30 June deadline.

ADF spokesperson Bongani Mkwananzi said the level of alarm and anxiety experienced by many foreigners was not being matched by the urgency of the response from the state.

“We are already witnessing what appears to be a developing humanitarian crisis in Durban, where reports indicate that some Malawians have been killed, while many others have fled threats and attacks, and are now sleeping in the open. These are warning signs that should not be ignored,” said Mkwananzi.

“What concerns us further is the mixed messaging from some leaders and public figures. While there are calls for calm, these are often accompanied by statements that appear to partially endorse the mass departure of foreigners.

“Such ambiguity risks emboldening individuals who may believe they have a mandate to take the law into their own hands.”

Call for lawful immigration enforcement

Mkwananzi added ADF does not condone illegal immigration and has consistently maintained that SA has a sovereign right to regulate its borders and enforce its immigration laws.

But he said immigration enforcement was the responsibility of the state and must be conducted through lawful processes.

“If there are undocumented migrants who must be processed, detained or deported, this should occur through coordinated state action rather than through community mobilisations that carry a significant risk of violence, vigilantism, displacement, looting and loss of life.”

He urged all parties to exercise restraint, reject vigilantism and allow the authorities to perform their duties.