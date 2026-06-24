KZN Police tout crime drop, vow tough action ahead of 30 June marches

Police defended officers tactics after 33 shootouts left 91 suspects dead.

KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) police say crime is on the decline and they are ready to enforce order during planned anti‑immigration marches on 30 June, warning that any attempt to intimidate civilians or defy the law will be met with decisive action.

KZN Provincial police commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba briefed the media on Tuesday about the state of policing in the province and the police’s readiness to plan marches on 30 June 2026.

Migrant protests

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

With the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa fast approaching, tensions are rising on all sides.

The civil society advocacy group, March and March, has set the date as a turning point, insisting that the state’s failure to enforce immigration laws has left ordinary citizens bearing the consequences.

Warning

Makoba said KZN has been experiencing a wave of marches, with those marching demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country.

She warned against unlawful conduct during the planned 30 June marches, stressing that only law enforcement officers have the authority to check identification.

“No civilian is allowed to search a fellow civilian, and no civilian has the right to demand any form of identification from another person. That is a duty of law enforcement officers. Police will enforce the law without fear or favour on anyone who is found to be breaking the law.”

Peaceful marches

Makoba emphasised that the marches must remain peaceful, with organisers responsible for crowd control.

“It is the responsibility of the organiser of the march to appoint marshals to control the crowd,” the briefing noted, citing the Regulation of Gatherings Act, which prohibits firearms and dangerous weapons at demonstrations.

Drones

Makoba added that intelligence teams, drones, and joint operations are in place to maintain order

“Those who are going to work and going about their businesses will do so without fear of intimidation. Those who are planning to take advantage of peaceful marches to commit crimes will face the wrath of the law.”

“Active citizenship strengthens our democracy, but unruly behaviour taints any cause, no matter how noble.”

KZN crime

Meanwhile, Makoba said contact crimes have dropped for two consecutive years, with murder down 14.8%, attempted murder down 6.7%, and rape cases down 2.2% in the 2025/26 financial year.

She said the decline is credited to police visibility, community partnerships, and the closure of illegal shebeens.

According to Makoba, since April 2025, officers have arrested 189 843 suspects, including 55 269 for contact crimes, and seized 4 542 firearms with 77 290 rounds of ammunition.

“Crimes against women and children remain a priority, with the FCS unit arresting 7 026 suspects for rape and securing 109 life sentences.”

Shootouts

Makoba defended police officers’ tactics after 33 shootouts left 91 suspects dead

“Some critics continue to claim that police in KwaZulu-Natal are heavy-handed. We will reiterate the fact that in one shootout incident, a minimum of five police officers are involved. If suspects were to have their way, they would wipe out the entire police service in just one year.

“Police will continue to stamp the authority of the state without fear. We are appealing to suspects to obey the police’s orders to surrender. Any attack on police officers is a direct attack on the authority of the state, and police will continue to protect the law-abiding residents of KwaZulu-Natal,” Makoba said,

Migration

On migration enforcement, Makoba said 8 556 foreign nationals from 29 countries were arrested for being in South Africa illegally, while 221 employers were sanctioned.

“It does not matter where you come from; if you are in the country illegally, the law will take its course,” she said.