Lamola slams xenophobia, warns against fake news and vigilantism

Lamola also warned about spreading fake news surrounding anti-illegal immigrant sentiment.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has used the Commonwealth Africa Speakers’ Conference to deliver a blunt warning against xenophobic violence, stressing that migration must be managed lawfully and humanely while condemning fake news fuelling unrest.

Lamola’s address on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, delivered on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, framed the moment through three historic lenses: the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto youth uprising and the upcoming World Refugee Day.

Anti-immigration

Lamola highlighted Africa’s solidarity in the liberation struggle, today’s realities of migration – with over 45 million Africans living outside their birth countries – and the rising tide of anti‑immigrant sentiment.

“Let me state this unequivocally: There is no excuse for violence against foreign nationals in our society. Violence directed at migrants and refugees is a blight on our democracy and a betrayal of our Constitution’s promise of dignity, equality and fundamental human rights for all.

“The intimidation of migrants, looting of businesses and destruction of property are reprehensible acts of vigilantism. They threaten our democracy and risk tearing apart our relationship with the continent and the world,” Lamola said.

Migration laws

Lamola stressed that anti-illegal immigrant groups planning to take to the streets calling for a national shutdown and demanding that undocumented migrants leave South Africa by the end of the month “do not represent the position of the South African government.”

“The responsibility for enforcing immigration law rests with the state and the state alone. No grievance, however legitimate, gives any individual or organisation the authority to demand identity documents, remove people from public facilities, or drive them from their homes and businesses.

“The state will act against those responsible and against those who exploit concerns about irregular migration to advance political, personal or criminal agendas,” Lamola warned.

Fake news

Lamola also warned about spreading fake news surrounding anti-illegal immigrant sentiment

On Monday, the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned the latest wave of xenophobic threats in South Africa, describing it as a “tragic betrayal of the country’s historic struggle for freedom and justice”.

In a statement posted on X, Ghebreyesus said he was deeply saddened by reports of renewed attacks targeting foreign nationals, which have reportedly left several people dead, displaced thousands of families and forced many others to flee for safety.

“It is profoundly heartbreaking to witness another surge of xenophobic violence in South Africa this week. Hundreds have marched on Parliament, thousands of families have been displaced, and lives have been tragically cut short.

“These include at least five Ethiopians killed earlier in the attacks, and five Mozambicans who died in Mossel Bay. Thousands more are now fleeing for their lives,” Ghebreyesus said.

The facts

However, Lamola, without referring to Ghebreyesus, said: “facts must be separated from fake news.”

“We must separate facts from fake news as we deal with the protest in South Africa. We warn of the rapid spread of misinformation through social media and sometimes through official channels, not verifying information,” Lamola said.

“During the current wave of violent anti-immigration protests, unfortunately, two Mozambican nationals were killed in Mossel Bay, and the South African government has condemned the incident in the strongest terms. The police are investigating these cases. No other Foreign National was killed as it has been widely reported.

“No Nigerian national or Ghanaian national has been killed according to the verified information of the South African Police Service, and again, no Ethiopian national has been killed. Instead, according to the South African Police, they’re investigating a possibility of gang violence in relation to the death of the 5 Ethiopian nationals. In other words, gang violence and intra-rivalry for trade amongst the Ethiopian nationals. We will hear the real motive upon the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Heritage

On Sunday, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration sounded the alarm over a surge of fake videos and manipulated images flooding digital platforms, warning that disinformation is being weaponised to incite violence, drive xenophobic attacks and destabilise communities nationwide.

Lamola said migration has always been part of South Africa’s story and heritage.

“We enshrined the rights of migrants in our Constitution, acceded to international conventions protecting migrants and refugees, restored citizenship to people whom it was arbitrarily denied, and dismantled racist policies that had favoured white migrants from neighbouring countries and further afield.

“We also removed barriers that had dangerously separated South Africa from its neighbours. Three decades later, we remain committed to that humanitarian and Pan-African vision: an open society governed by law, anchored in human dignity and attentive to the legitimate needs of its people,” Lamola said.

Dire consequences

Meanwhile, South Africa’s taxi industry has stepped into the national immigration debate, with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) warning that while citizens have every right to demand reform, any disruption of transport services or unlawful demonstrations will carry dire consequences for commuters, businesses, and the economy at large.