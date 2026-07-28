Foreign nationals stranded weeks after March and March deadline passes

Foreign nationals still waiting at high commission to return home as newborn twins from Potchefstroom sleep outside in cold.

Nearly a month after the national March and March movement’s 30 June deadline, many foreign nationals from Malawi and Nigeria are still waiting to return home.

Three weeks after the initial march, hundreds of foreigners continue to arrive at the Malawi high commission to catch a bus back home.

Malawi and Nigeria nationals still waiting to return home

Yosef Mustafa, from the Institute for Islamic Services, who serves lunch to the waiting foreigners, said just as they thought the situation was getting better, it was getting worse.

“Two days ago, we experienced an unfortunate incident when newborn babies were brought in from Potchefstroom, twins who were held with their parents at the embassy, are now sleeping outside in the cold.

“There are many pregnant women. While we were feeding them, two fainted and had to be taken to hospital,” Mustafa said.

He added it was sad that there was nothing more the embassy could do for the women, especially the pregnant women sleeping in the cold.

“We are hoping for the best and the situation to subside,” he said.

Farmer drives to help workers reapply for permits

A Delareyville, North West, farmer, who didn’t want to be named for fear of reprisals, said he drove to the high commission to help his worker struggling to reapply for his work permit because his passport expires in six months.

“The other workers were at the busy department of home affairs to try and get answers,” he added.

The farmer said he immediately sent one of his workers who did not have a permit home when the unrest broke earlier in the month.

“The problem is many of these foreigners have been working for me for years and have become part of the business and know what they do.

“To start over and train new workers will be a huge setback. I have spent a few thousand to keep my workers’ paperwork up to date and keep them in the country,” he added.

Kubayi warns against individuals impersonating home affairs officials

On Sunday, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said during the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) update on the implementation of government’s five-point plan on migration management, she learnt of incidents involving individuals conducting unauthorised identity checks on foreign nationals and businesses falsely claiming to be officials from home affairs.

“We have observed there are still individuals who impersonate home affairs officials and target foreign nationals and some businesses for these illegal identity searches and, sometimes, extortion,” she said.

Kubayi added the SA Police Service (Saps) has been requested to probe incidents brought to the attention of the IMC and confirmed law enforcement had arrested seven suspects in Polokwane.

“We are glad to report our law enforcement authorities acted swiftly in arresting seven of these individuals in Polokwane and we would like to issue a stern warning to everyone who is involved in this to stop,” she said.

Kubayi added integrated operations involving Saps, the Border Management Authority, home affairs, the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies continue to target criminal networks that exploit migration vulnerabilities.