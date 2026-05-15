‘It’s important for me to do this’: Young Ndebele initiates head to the mountains

For 18-year-old Njabulo Mahlangu, entering initiation school represents both fear and a deep commitment to preserving Ndebele culture.

In the serene rural stretch of Manyebethwana village in the Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga, the atmosphere is pregnant with a cocktail of anticipation, pride and anxiety.

Njabulo Mahlangu, 18, lies on a bed of dry grass inside a small kraal he built himself from tree branches – a fragile structure marking the beginning of a deep transition.

Preparing for the journey into manhood

For a full week leading up to last Wednesday, Mahlangu slept in this enclosure, along a river passing by his homestead, separated from its comforts.

His kraal is both symbolic and practical, a space of isolation, reflection and preparation before the journey into the mountains.

All the time, he has to have a stick, headgear made out of grass and his loin skin identifying him as a boy about to undergo the rite of passage to become a man.

Around him, other young men in the village undertook the same process, each constructing their own kraal, each waiting for the same unknown.

“I am Ndebele and respect our cultures and traditions. I am in the dark about where I am going and what’s going to happen to me. However, what I know is that my family is taking me through the process that our forefathers went through,” Mahlangu said.

A sacred cultural obligation

Initiates run back to their kraals after parading through the village of Manyebethwana in Mpumalanga. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

His words capture the essence of male initiation among the Ndebele, a sacred rite of passage to manhood, steeped in secrecy, discipline and communal identity.

The rite is not merely a personal milestone, but a cultural obligation, one that glues generations together through shared experience.

The night before his departure, the atmosphere shifts. Family members move in and out of the homestead, offering words of encouragement, but keeping an eerie distance.

By tradition, the initiates must begin detaching from their childhood lives.

Mahlangu knows what’s at stake: “My fear is if I do not do it, I will have abandoned my traditions, culture and customs. It is important for me to do this,” he told The Citizen from his kraal.

Emotional departure from the village

At dawn, the stillness is broken. One by one, initiates are called out of their kraals, led in poignant ritual song indicating their departure.

Their minders collecting them are looking mean, carrying shields, sticks and occasionally engaging in open battle.

Mahlangu’s paternal uncle, Bongani Mahlangu, stands ready. His duty is to stick fight one of those coming to collect Njabulo.

Having undergone the ritual years earlier, Bongani now has the responsibility to guide his nephew through the process – a role that demands authority, vigilance and cultural knowledge.

After the battle, the youngster emerges, joining other initiates who have been gathered from across the village.

Together, they make their way to a central point, the larger kraal of the local chief. Here, the community converged.

The mountains hold the secrets

Elders observe sombrely, while mothers, siblings and friends gather at a distance, lining the main road in an impromptu guard of honour.

There is no celebration in the conventional sense; instead, the moment carries a heavy emotional weight.

From the chief’s kraal, the initiates begin a slow procession through the village streets. It is their final public appearance before disappearing into the mountains for two months.

For many in the crowd, it is the last time they will see their sons, brothers or friends until they return as men.

Some ululate softly; others watch in silence and the initiates do not look back.

Beyond the village lies the unknown; secluded mountain terrain where the initiation school will take place.

The details of what happens there remain closely guarded, known only to those who have undergone the rite.

It is a journey marked by teachings, survival, discipline and the enduring test of resilience.

For Bongani, the responsibility does not end with the journey.

He will remain with his nephew throughout the ritual, ensuring that tradition is upheld and that the young initiate emerges transformed.

Back in Manyebethwana, life continues, but with a noticeable absence.